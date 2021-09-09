College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Best Online MBA Programs for 2022

[T]he most accurate and comprehensive ranking of a program's overall reputation and quality available anywhere. Tweet this

For its ranking of the top online MBA programs in the US, College Consensus focused exclusively on accredited, reputable institutions. Programs were ranked by averaging the results from the most respected MBA ranking publications, including The Economist, Bloomberg, Businessweek, U.S. News and World Report, The Financial Times, and Forbes. This consensus method offers the most accurate and comprehensive ranking of a program's overall reputation and quality available anywhere.

The Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2022 (in alphabetical order) are:

Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

Boston University - Boston, MA

Carnegie Mellon University - Pittsburgh, PA

Duke University - Durham NC

Emory University - Atlanta, GA

Indiana University - Bloomington, IN

Michigan State University - East Lansing, MI

Penn State World Campus - State College, PA

Rice University - Houston, TX

University of California, Irvine - Irvine, CA

University of California, Los Angeles - Los Angeles, CA

University of Florida - Gainesville, FL

University of Georgia - Athens, GA

University of Maryland - College Park, MD

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, MI

University of Minnesota - Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill, NC

University of Notre Dame - Notre Dame, IN

University of Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh, PA

University of Rochester - Rochester, NY

University of Southern California - Los Angeles, CA

University of Virginia - Charlottesville, VA

University of Washington - Seattle, WA

University of Wisconsin-Madison - Madison, WI

Washington University in St. Louis - St. Louis, MO

College Consensus is an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

