College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Most Affordable Coding Bootcamps for 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus , a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the Most Affordable Coding Bootcamps for 2022 .

Bootcamps in our Most Affordable Coding Bootcamps for 2022 ranking were ranked according to their overall cost of completion and are all members of the Council on Integrity in Results Reporting (CIRR), which assesses members to ensure transparency and integrity in reporting information