College Consensus Publishes Ranking of the Best No-GMAT Online MBA Programs for 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published a guide to the 25 Best No-GMAT Online MBA Programs 2019 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/online/best-no-gmat-online-mba-programs/ .

A working professional with years of experience brings a lot of things to an MBA program - real-world knowledge, problem-solving skills, and perspective. What they really don't need is to waste time and money taking a standardized exam to prove they're ready for an MBA program. That's why many online MBA programs dispense with the GMAT exam altogether; after all, real experience trumps multiple-choice answers any day. With the 25 No-GMAT Online MBA Programs ranking, College Consensus points busy working adults to programs that respect their knowledge and experience, and want to give them a chance to use it.

Schools in the 25 Best No-GMAT Online MBA ranking are selected based on their GMAT policy and ranked according to three main criteria: Affordability, Convenience, and Reputation. Data was drawn from sources like U.S. News, the Economist, Businessweek, and the institution's own published information. The full top 25 (in alphabetical order) are:

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign – Champaign, IL

Pittsburg State University – Pittsburg, KS

Southeastern Oklahoma State University – Durant, OK

Marshall University – Huntington, WV

University of Louisiana at Monroe – Monroe, LA

Northern Kentucky University – Highland Heights, KY

Tusculum University – Greeneville, TN

Carson-Newman University – Jefferson City, TN

Oklahoma City University – Oklahoma City, OK

Bryant University – Smithfield, RI

University of Pikeville – Pikeville, KY

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University – Daytona Beach, FL

University of Scranton – Scranton, PA

Howard University – Washington, DC

Ohio University – Athens, OH

California State University, San Bernardino – San Bernardino, CA

Texas Southern University – Houston, TX

University of Dallas – Irving, TX

Saint Xavier University – Chicago, IL

Colorado State University – Fort Collins, CO

Suffolk University – Boston, MA

Kettering University – Flint, MI

Northeastern University – Boston, MA

University of Michigan-Flint – Flint, MI

Purdue University Fort Wayne – Fort Wayne, IN

"Tests have been a part of a student's life for over a decade before she ever decides to enter into a degree like the online MBA," according to College Consensus editors; "Since elementary school, students have been expected to perform well enough on the state-mandated and standardized test before being able to move to the next grade level." There's nothing wrong with testing itself; as the editors note, "The purpose of the GMAT is a positive one – the business school wants to make sure its candidates have what it takes to be successful in its rigorous graduate program." Many students, however, "are at a disadvantage in these tests."

According to Consensus' editors, and online MBA "calls upon distance learners to be self-motivated and progress through coursework while juggling professional and personal responsibilities along the way." These are skills and qualities no exam can judge. "Thankfully, more and more business schools are downplaying the need for MBA applicants to report GMAT and GRE test scores during the application process." The College Consensus ranking of the best No-GMAT online MBA programs is designed to direct students to those programs.

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

Contact:

Carole Taylor

Marketing, College Consensus

216085@email4pr.com

(512) 710-9901

http://www.collegeconsensus.com/

https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus/

TW: @CollegeConsens

IG: @CollegeConsensus

SOURCE College Consensus

Related Links

https://www.collegeconsensus.com

