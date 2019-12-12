College Consensus Publishes Ranking of the Best Online Business Analytics MBA Programs for 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published a guide to the Best Online Business Analytics MBA Programs 2020 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-business-analytics-mba/ .

It is no secret that current buzzwords in business are big data. Businesses today are not only immersed in technologies to keep their organization running, but they are also using all the complex data that is collected through their technological systems to stay relevant and viable. The sector of business analytics and intelligence has come about to solve problems, increase efficiency and productivity, and in the end increase revenue. Leaders who can understand business analytics and how to leverage it for a company are in high demand.

Professionals who are fluent in the world of big data and want to climb the ladder to influence companies on a larger scale, or even start their own business, should look to the Online Business Analytics MBA.

Knowing that working professionals in this field are always looking for optimal solutions, the College Consensus 25 Best Online Business Analytics MBA ranking selected schools according to three main criteria: Affordability, Convenience, and Reputation. Data was drawn from sources like Businessweek, U.S. News, and the Economist, and every university's published data. The full top 25 (in alphabetical order) are:

Arkansas Tech University - College of Business

Colorado State University - College of Business

East Carolina University - College of Business

Fayetteville State University - Broadwell College of Business and Economics

Florida Gulf Coast University - Lutgert College of Business

Frostburg State University - College of Business

Indiana University - Kelley School of Business

Missouri State University - College of Business

Ohio University - College of Business

Oklahoma State University - Spears School of Business

Radford University - Davis College of Business and Economics

Suffolk University - Sawyer Business School

Texas A&M University-Commerce - College of Business

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - College of Business

University of Dallas - Satish & Yasmin Gupta College of Business

University of North Carolina at Pembroke - School of Business

University of North Carolina Wilmington - Cameron School of Business

University of North Dakota - College of Business and Public Administration

University of Scranton - Arthur J. Kania School of Management

University of South Dakota - Beacom School of Business

University of South Florida St. Petersburg - Kate Tiedemann College of Business

University of Southern Indiana - Romain College of Business

University of Texas at Dallas - Naveen Jindal School of Management

University of West Florida - College of Business

University of Wisconsin-Parkside - College of Business, Economics, and Computing

Our country's past is riddled with business failures from big and small organizations, seasoned companies and startups, that could not read and understand the turning tides of consumers. In today's global and technological economy, every purchase and every click gives data to companies about the interests and trends of the consumer. This data is not just important, but it also can be very daunting. Thus, it takes skilled and dedicated leaders to understand and distill the information into actionable steps to lead an organization. "An Online Business Analytics MBA is a great option for business leaders who want to contribute to an organization's success by utilizing data to create needed solutions," according to College Consensus editors.

These degrees can be found in some of the best business schools in the nation, and "a manager with a graduate degree like an Online Business Analytics MBA will be in high demand." This College Consensus ranking helps prospective students in their personal research by distilling down the list of the country's top online MBA programs that will help them reach their career goals.

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

