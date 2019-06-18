College Consensus Publishes Ranking of the Best Online Executive MBA Programs for 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published a guide to the 25 Best Online Executive MBA Programs 2019 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/online/best-emba-programs-online/ .

An MBA is the standard for professionals who want to take on higher management positions and earn more pay, but busy working adults cannot always afford to take time away from work or put their career on hold to go back to school. Online degree programs and executive MBA programs have both been game-changing innovations for business education, but putting them together is another level of convenience and speed. With the 25 Best Online Executive MBA Programs ranking, College Consensus is showing working adults the way to go to increase their credentials, learn new skills, and put their talents to work.

Schools in the 25 Best Online Executive MBA ranking are ranked according to three main criteria: Affordability, Convenience, and Reputation. Data was drawn from sources like U.S. News, the Economist, Businessweek, and the institution's own published information. The full top 25 (in alphabetical order) are:

Bethel University – McKenzie, TN

Brandeis University Heller – Waltham, MA

Duke University – Durham, NC

Faulkner University – Montgomery, AL

Howard University – Washington, DC

James Madison University – Harrisonburg, VA

Ohio University – Athens, OH

Pace University – New York, NY

Park University – Parkville, MO

Purdue University – West Lafayette, IN

Rochester Institute of Technology – Rochester, NY

Saint Mary's College of California – Moraga, CA

Sonoma State University – Rohnert Park, CA

Southeastern University – Lakeland, FL

Spring Arbor University – Spring Arbor, MI

St. Joseph's College New York – Brooklyn, NY

Tennessee State University – Nashville, TN

Texas Southern University – Houston, TX

University of Arkansas – Fayetteville, AR

University of Hawaii at Manoa – Honolulu, HI

University of Mary – Bismarck, ND

University of Nevada, Reno – Reno, NV

University of New Orleans – New Orleans, LA

University of North Alabama – Florence, AL

University of North Carolina Wilmington – Wilmington, NC

"Graduate degrees like the MBA can be a draining program for professionals currently holding positions in corporations and organizations," as the editors of College Consensus note; "The strain of attending classes each week might make an employer think twice about releasing a manager to pursue such a program." But the online executive format gives working professionals the means to "find the time to pursue a degree which will equip them for the next level of business leadership." Not only do working adults not need to put their career on hold; "In fact, many programs advertise providing coursework that is immediately applicable for working MBA students in the boardroom and other workplace environments."

According to Consensus' editors, "An online executive MBA centers on higher-level leadership like change management and the ability to lead business leaders through practical problem-solving." The best online executive MBA programs, like those ranked by College Consensus, understand that "Today's executives need to be able to think analytically and solve problems to help ensure an organization's health and growth." With a focus on purpose and application, Consensus is pointing adult students to colleges and universities that make a difference for their graduates.

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

