College Consensus Publishes Ranking of the Best Online Healthcare MBA Programs for 2020

The Healthcare Industry is an industry that professionals flock to when they want to have a career that makes a positive difference in the world. Organizations in this industry are full of professionals who save lives, with careers ranging from medical expertise to technological, and from research to administration. And these organizations are in great need of professionals with a firm grasp on business management and the intricacies of the healthcare industry.

An Online Healthcare MBA is designed for tomorrow's leaders. It is built with flexibility in mind, so professionals can continue to gain important work experience, as well as gain a firm grasp on the leadership and management tools and concepts that can be implemented immediately. The College Consensus Best Online Healthcare MBA Programs ranking lists the best business schools offering the most prestigious, affordable, and accessible programs around.

Schools in the 25 Best Online Healthcare MBA ranking are selected according to three main criteria: Affordability, Convenience, and Reputation. Information was collected from sources like U.S. News, Businessweek, the Economist, Businessweek, and each school's own published information. The full top 25 (in alphabetical order) are:

Abilene Christian University - College of Business Administration

Ball State University - Miller College of Business

Fayetteville State University - Broadwell College of Business and Economics

Lamar University - College of Business

Northeastern University - D'Amore-McKim School of Business

Northern Kentucky University - Haile/US Bank College of Business

Ohio University - College of Business

Saint Xavier University - Graham School of Management

Southeast Missouri State University - Harrison College of Business

Southeastern Oklahoma State University - John Massey School of Business

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - College of Business

University of Arizona - Eller College of Management

University of Central Arkansas - College of Business

University of Dallas - Satish & Yasmin Gupta College of Business

University of Kentucky - Gatton College of Business and Economics

University of Louisiana at Monroe - College of Business and Social Sciences

University of North Carolina at Pembroke - School of Business

University of North Carolina Wilmington - Cameron School of Business

University of Northern Colorado - Monfort College of Business

University of Scranton - Arthur J. Kania School of Management

University of Southern Indiana - Romain College of Business

University of Texas at Dallas - Naveen Jindal School of Management

Valdosta State University - Harley Langdale, Jr. College of Business Administration

West Texas A&M University - Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business

Wright State University - Raj Soin College of Business

"With technology continuing to advance and more people relying on quality medical networks, facilities, and providers," according to College Consensus editors, "there will continue to be a need for competent healthcare managers and administrators for years to come." Organizations in the healthcare industry include working with for-profit companies, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies, and from small practices to large, complex organizations. "Business professionals who want to stay at the forefront of this rapidly changing profession must seek an education that will equip them, like the online Healthcare MBA." The College Consensus ranking of the best online Healthcare MBA programs helps tomorrow's healthcare leaders find the next step in their meaningful careers.

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

