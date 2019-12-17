College Consensus Publishes Ranking of the Best Online Information Technology MBA Programs for 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published a guide to the Best Online Information Technology MBA Programs 2020 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-information-technology-mba/ .

The sector of computer and information technology has a myriad of careers available for tomorrow's tech leaders. With fields in infrastructure, security, hardware, software, IT operations, and IT governance means that the field is growing in depth and breadth and looking for adept professionals. Professionals are not only needed in hands-on technical roles, but experienced and educated leaders are also needed in roles such as IT managers, Chief Technology Officers, and Chief Information Officers. These IT leaders must understand the use of information and technology in business, skillfully solve organizational IT issues, and meet organizational goals. For these leaders, an Online Information Technology MBA is an optimal degree to pursue.

To meet the needs of the working IT professionals looking to advance their career, the College Consensus found the 25 Best Online Information Technology MBA programs by focusing on three main criteria: Affordability, Convenience, and Reputation. Information in these three categories was drawn from sources like the Economist, Businessweek, U.S. News, and school's own published information. The full top 25 (in alphabetical order) are:

Central Michigan University - College of Business Administration

East Carolina University - College of Business

Emporia State University - School of Business

Florida Gulf Coast University - Lutgert College of Business

Florida State University - College of Business

Indiana University - Kelley School of Business

Missouri State University - College of Business

North Carolina State University - Poole College of Management

Northeastern University - D'Amore-McKim School of Business

Oklahoma State University - Spears School of Business

Southeastern Oklahoma State University - John Massey School of Business

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville - School of Business

Texas Tech University - Rawls College of Business Administration

University of Alaska Fairbanks - School of Management

University of Central Arkansas - College of Business

University of Colorado Denver - Business School

University of Dallas - Satish & Yasmin Gupta College of Business

University of Houston-Clear Lake - College of Business

University of Massachusetts Lowell - Robert J. Manning School of Business

University of North Alabama - College of Business

University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Bryan School of Business and Economics

University of South Florida St. Petersburg - Kate Tiedemann College of Business

University of Texas at Dallas - Naveen Jindal School of Management

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater - College of Business and Economics

West Texas A&M University - Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business

"A degree like the online IT MBA is the perfect choice for the technically-minded graduate student who wants to lead in the field of IT," according to College Consensus editors. "It sets graduates up to not only understand IT business issues but to understand how the issues work within an organization and how to effectively lead teams to reach desired organizational goals." This program is well suited for professionals wanting to climb the ladder in an organization or break out into an entrepreneurial role. Students will graduate with the combination of IT experience and a strong business foundation in place since the online program will allow them to gain both at the same time. There has never been a better time to pursue advanced positions in IT, and an online Information Technology MBA can help those professionals gain the experience and education needed for those roles.

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

Contact:

Carole Taylor

Marketing, College Consensus

231048@email4pr.com

(512) 710-9901

http://www.collegeconsensus.com/

https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus/

TW: @CollegeConsens

IG: @CollegeConsensus

SOURCE College Consensus