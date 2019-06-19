College Consensus Publishes Ranking of the Best Online MBA Programs for 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published a guide to the 25 Best Value Online MBA Programs 2019 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/online/best-value-online-mba-programs/ .

An MBA degree can make a big impact on a working adult's career, opening doors to promotion and higher pay. In every way a good MBA program is an investment, requiring time, hard work, and, of course, expense. Online MBA programs have become the choice for many busy professionals, but that investment needs a high payoff to really become worth the blood, sweat, and tears. With the 25 Best Value Online MBA Programs ranking, College Consensus wants prospective online MBA students to know that the sacrifices they make now will pay off in the future - literally, with a higher salary that returns their cost many times over.

Schools in the 25 Best Value Online MBA ranking are selected according to three main criteria: Affordability, Convenience, and Reputation. The final ranking was determined by return on investment - an equation of graduate salary expectations and cost of tuition. Data was drawn from sources like U.S. News, the Economist, Businessweek, and the institution's own published information. The full top 25 (in alphabetical order) are:

Arizona State University – Tempe, AZ

Auburn University – Auburn, AL

Boise State University – Boise, ID

Florida State University – Tallahassee, FL

Howard University – Washington, DC

Indiana University – Bloomington, IN

La Salle University – Philadelphia, PA

Louisiana Tech University – Ruston, LA

Mercer University – Macon, GA

North Carolina A&T State – Greensboro, NC

North Carolina State University – Raleigh, NC

Oklahoma State University – Stillwater, OK

Oregon State University – Corvallis, OR

Texas Tech University – Lubbock, TX

University of Arizona – Tucson, AZ

University of Cincinnati – Cincinnati, OH

University of Delaware – Newark, DE

University of Florida – Gainesville, FL

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign – Champaign, IL

University of Kansas – Lawrence, KS

University of Massachusetts – Amherst, MA

University of Mississippi – University, MS

University of Texas at Dallas – Richardson, TX

University of Washington – Seattle, WA

West Texas A&M University – Canyon, TX

"When it comes to choosing an online MBA, the stakes are high," according to College Consensus editors, "and the researching graduate student needs to focus on what makes a program better than its competitors." Value is highly subjective, but calculating the return on investment for a degree is an important exercise: "an online MBA student needs to have all the facts surrounding a program before choosing a degree that offers the best value." Every student will define value differently, but "The old adage of 'you get what you pay for' can be very true." With institutions competing for the best students, "some excellent business schools across the nation are providing affordable online MBA programs at a fraction of the tuition cost you may expect."

According to Consensus' editors, "A couple of ways to research prestige is by finding schools which are consistently featured in ranking systems, as well as identifying the schools and programs that carry an elite business accreditation through the AACSB-International, ACBSP, or IACBE." The College Consensus perspective on value takes all elements into account, giving online MBA students the real big picture.

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

