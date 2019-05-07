College Consensus Publishes Ranking of the Top Online Undergraduate Business Schools for 2019
May 07, 2019, 09:10 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique new college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published a guide to the 50 Best Online Undergraduate Business Programs 2019 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/online/best-online-business-schools/.
Online business degree programs - whether it's straight through freshman to graduation, or a bachelor's completion program building on an associate's degree - are a convenient, flexible way to start a business career or advance a current career. College Consensus has ranked the 50 online undergraduate business programs that have a proven track record, from many authorities, for making a real difference in graduates' lives.
Schools in the 50 Online Undergraduate Business Schools are all accredited institutions and were ranked according to 3 factors: Affordability (33%), Convenience (33%), and Reputation (33%). The full top 50 (in alphabetical order) are:
Appalachian State University College of Business
Arizona State University W.P. Carey School of Business
Arkansas State University College of Business
Ball State University Miller College of Business
Bowling Green State University College of Business
California State University, East Bay College of Business and Economics
Central Washington University College of Business
Clarion University of Pennsylvania College of Business Administration and Information Sciences
College of Coastal Georgia School of Business and Public Management
Colorado State University-Global Campus
Daytona State College School of Business Administration
Eastern Kentucky University College of Business and Technology
Eastern Oregon University College of Business
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide College of Business
Florida International University Landon Undergraduate School of Business
Fort Hays State University Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship
Granite State College
Indiana University Kelley School of Business
Lamar University College of Business
Missouri State University College of Business Administration
Northeastern State University College of Business and Technology
Northern Arizona University - Franke College of Business
Old Dominion University Strome College of Business
Oregon State University College of Business
Penn State World Campus
Sam Houston State University College of Business Administration
Southeast Missouri State University Harrison College of Business
University of Alabama at Birmingham Collat School of Business
University of Arizona Eller College of Management
University of Arkansas Walton College of Business
University of Colorado Colorado Springs College of Business
University of Florida Warrington College of Business Administration
University of Georgia Terry College of Business
University of Houston-Downtown Davies College of Business
University of Illinois at Chicago College of Business Administration
University of Illinois at Springfield College of Business and Management
University of Memphis Fogelman College of Business & Economics
University of Missouri-St. Louis College of Business Administration
University of Nebraska-Omaha College of Public Affairs and Community Service
University of Oklahoma Extended Campus
University of South Carolina Aiken School of Business
University of Southern Mississippi College of Business
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics
Utah State University Huntsman School of Business
Valdosta State University Langdale College of Business Administration
Washington State University Carson College of Business
West Texas A&M University Engler College of Business
Western Carolina University College of Business
Western Kentucky University Ford College of Business
Westfield State University Division of Graduate and Continuing Education
"With advances in technology and modern education, it has never made more sense to consider an online undergraduate business program," College Consensus editors write. Though online was once a novelty, or assumed to be lower quality, "Scan the websites of many of the best business schools in the nation, and you will see them advertising that there is no difference between a diploma earned by a student attending classes on campus and those attending courses through distance learning." With so many choices, and so many competitive programs out there, prospective business students might be at a loss on which is right for them. The Consensus ranking is designed for them.
College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/.
Carole Baker
Marketing, College Consensus
214188@email4pr.com
(512) 710-9901
http://www.collegeconsensus.com/
https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus/
TW: @CollegeConsens
IG: @CollegeConsensus
SOURCE College Consensus
Share this article