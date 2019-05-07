College Consensus Publishes Ranking of the Top Online Undergraduate Business Schools for 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique new college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published a guide to the 50 Best Online Undergraduate Business Programs 2019 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/online/best-online-business-schools/ .

Online business degree programs - whether it's straight through freshman to graduation, or a bachelor's completion program building on an associate's degree - are a convenient, flexible way to start a business career or advance a current career. College Consensus has ranked the 50 online undergraduate business programs that have a proven track record, from many authorities, for making a real difference in graduates' lives.

Schools in the 50 Online Undergraduate Business Schools are all accredited institutions and were ranked according to 3 factors: Affordability (33%), Convenience (33%), and Reputation (33%). The full top 50 (in alphabetical order) are:

Appalachian State University College of Business

Arizona State University W.P. Carey School of Business

Arkansas State University College of Business

Ball State University Miller College of Business

Bowling Green State University College of Business

California State University, East Bay College of Business and Economics

Central Washington University College of Business

Clarion University of Pennsylvania College of Business Administration and Information Sciences

College of Coastal Georgia School of Business and Public Management

Colorado State University-Global Campus

Daytona State College School of Business Administration

Eastern Kentucky University College of Business and Technology

Eastern Oregon University College of Business

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide College of Business

Florida International University Landon Undergraduate School of Business

Fort Hays State University Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship

Granite State College

Indiana University Kelley School of Business

Lamar University College of Business

Missouri State University College of Business Administration

Northeastern State University College of Business and Technology

Northern Arizona University - Franke College of Business

Old Dominion University Strome College of Business

Oregon State University College of Business

Penn State World Campus

Sam Houston State University College of Business Administration

Southeast Missouri State University Harrison College of Business

University of Alabama at Birmingham Collat School of Business

University of Arizona Eller College of Management

University of Arkansas Walton College of Business

University of Colorado Colorado Springs College of Business

University of Florida Warrington College of Business Administration

University of Georgia Terry College of Business

University of Houston-Downtown Davies College of Business

University of Illinois at Chicago College of Business Administration

University of Illinois at Springfield College of Business and Management

University of Memphis Fogelman College of Business & Economics

University of Missouri-St. Louis College of Business Administration

University of Nebraska-Omaha College of Public Affairs and Community Service

University of Oklahoma Extended Campus

University of South Carolina Aiken School of Business

University of Southern Mississippi College of Business

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics

Utah State University Huntsman School of Business

Valdosta State University Langdale College of Business Administration

Washington State University Carson College of Business

West Texas A&M University Engler College of Business

Western Carolina University College of Business

Western Kentucky University Ford College of Business

Westfield State University Division of Graduate and Continuing Education

"With advances in technology and modern education, it has never made more sense to consider an online undergraduate business program," College Consensus editors write. Though online was once a novelty, or assumed to be lower quality, "Scan the websites of many of the best business schools in the nation, and you will see them advertising that there is no difference between a diploma earned by a student attending classes on campus and those attending courses through distance learning." With so many choices, and so many competitive programs out there, prospective business students might be at a loss on which is right for them. The Consensus ranking is designed for them.

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

