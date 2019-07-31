College Consensus Publishes Top Consensus Ranked Catholic Colleges for 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best Catholic Colleges and Universities 2019 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-catholic-colleges/ .

To identify the Best Catholic Colleges and Universities 2019, College Consensus combined the latest results from the most respected college rankings with thousands of real student reviews to produce a unique consensus score for each school. According to Consensus editors, "College Consensus gathers the publisher rankings and student reviews from around the web and distills the results into simple, easy to understand scores so students can quickly and easily compare schools."

As the editors explain, "The College Consensus methodology pulls together rankings from U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, and Wallethub, averaging all of a given school's numbers to get the Publisher Rating. Then we average student reviews from sites like Cappex, Niche, Student Review, and more, to get the full picture of how students see their colleges, which we call the Student Review Rating. Put them together, and we have the College Consensus." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

To help prospective college students and their families evaluate the educational options open to them, College Consensus has identified the best Catholic colleges, according to the combination of published rankings and student reviews. The top 10 are:

1. University of Notre Dame - Notre Dame, IN

2. Providence College - Providence, RI

3. Loyola University Maryland - Baltimore, MD

4. Georgetown University - Washington, DC

5. College of the Holy Cross - Worcester, MA

6. Fairfield University - Fairfield, CT

7. Thomas Aquinas College - Santa Paula, CA

8. Santa Clara University - Santa Clara, CA

9. Creighton University - Omaha, NE

10. University of Scranton - Scranton, PA

"For centuries, the Catholic Church has been central to higher education, with Medieval and Renaissance-era schools setting standards for scholarly life," Consensus editors note, but "a lot has changed in a millennium." Though Catholic colleges have seen cultural and economic shifts, even in the last century, Catholic education is still a symbol of excellence and rigor. "From business and law to medicine and STEM research, Catholic colleges and universities continue to develop and transform," according to College Consensus, "while holding on to the traditions of faith, community, and service leadership that define Catholic education." The Consensus Best Catholic Colleges ranking is intended to help prospective students find their way: "Whether Catholic or not, students can look to College Consensus' Best Catholic Colleges ranking for guidance to the college or university that meets their need for academic, professional, social, and personal growth and development."

"College Consensus' aggregate rankings," according to the editors, "are designed for prospective students and their families, who want a simpler way to compare colleges." While there are "an overwhelming number of college rankings out there, all with their own methods, emphases, and biases," College Consensus "cuts through it all by taking in each other reputable ranking and student review." As the editors assert, "With a wide selection of Catholic institutions in the US, students trust College Consensus' ranking to show them the choice that is right for their needs."

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

