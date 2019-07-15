College Consensus Publishes Top Consensus Ranked National Liberal Arts Colleges for 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best National Liberal Arts Colleges 2019 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-liberal-arts-colleges/ .

To identify the Best National Liberal Arts Colleges 2019, College Consensus combined the latest results from the most respected college rankings with thousands of real student reviews to produce a unique consensus score for each school. According to Consensus editors, "College Consensus gathers the publisher rankings and student reviews from around the web and distills the results into simple, easy to understand scores so students can quickly and easily compare schools."

As the editors explain, "The College Consensus methodology pulls together rankings from U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, and Wallethub, averaging all of a given school's numbers to get the Publisher Rating. Then we average student reviews from sites like Cappex, Niche, Student Review, and more, to get the full picture of how students see their colleges, which we call the Student Review Rating. Put them together, and we have the College Consensus." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

To help prospective college students and their families evaluate the educational options open to them, College Consensus has identified the best nationally-recognized liberal arts colleges, according to the combination of published rankings and student reviews. The top 10, out of more than 150 candidates, are:

1. Williams College - Williamstown, MA

2. Amherst College - Amherst, MA

3. Pomona College - Claremont, CA

4. Bowdoin College - Brunswick, ME

5. Smith College - Northampton, MA

6. Claremont McKenna College - Claremont, CA

7. Wesleyan University - Middletown, CT

8. Carleton College - Northfield, MN

9. Harvey Mudd College - Claremont, CA

10. Bates College - Lewiston, ME

The Best National Liberal Arts Colleges, according to College Consensus editors, "keep the spirit of traditional college education alive, while reinventing the classical humanities and sciences for the 21st century." National liberal arts colleges, for College Consensus ranking purposes, are identified by a few factors. First of all, "their emphasis is primarily on providing the very best undergraduate experience," and their curriculum is built on a "common core of classes in the humanities, arts, and sciences." Secondly, these schools "have a reputation that allows them to attract students nationally." Most importantly, national research universities offer a curriculum designed for students to continue to graduate education, and emphasizes "critical thinking, research, and communication": transferable, adaptable skills for any profession or academic path.

"Since we draw on information from many different sites, with many different methodologies and perspectives," according to the editors, "College Consensus gives prospective students the truest picture of what experts and students alike have to say." In the College Consensus method, "all voices are taken seriously; it's not just the colleges with the biggest endowments and loudest marketing that rise to the top – it's the ones with the best academics, best student experience, and best overall quality." This is particularly important for students seeking a small liberal arts college: "Whether they are looking for intellectual challenge, a close-knit community, or entry into leadership in business, government, or the arts," students can trust College Consensus to offer "a comprehensive picture of the top liberal arts schools in the US."

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

