College Consensus Publishes Top Consensus Ranked Public Universities for 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best Public Colleges and Universities 2019 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-public-colleges/ .

To identify the Best Public Colleges and Universities 2019, College Consensus combined the latest results from the most respected college rankings with thousands of real student reviews to produce a unique consensus score for each school. According to Consensus editors, "College Consensus gathers the publisher rankings and student reviews from around the web and distills the results into simple, easy to understand scores so students can quickly and easily compare schools."

As the editors explain, "The College Consensus methodology pulls together rankings from U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, and Wallethub, averaging all of a given school's numbers to get the Publisher Rating. Then we average student reviews from sites like Cappex, Niche, Student Review, and more, to get the full picture of how students see their colleges, which we call the Student Review Rating. Put them together, and we have the College Consensus." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

To help prospective college students and their families evaluate the educational options open to them, College Consensus has identified the best public colleges and universities, according to the combination of published rankings and student reviews. The top 10, out of more than 400 candidates, are:

1. University of California, Los Angeles - Los Angeles, CA

2. University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, MI

3. University of California, Berkeley - Berkeley, CA

4. University of Virginia - Charlottesville, VA

5. University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, NC

6. University of California, Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara, CA

7. University of Texas - Austin, TX

8. University of Wisconsin - Madison, WI

9. University of California, Davis - Davis, CA

10. University of Florida - Gainesville, FL

"Public schools often get ignored in rankings, despite their critical mission," Consensus editors explain, "But College Consensus is different." While the Ivy League and the wealthy, elite private research universities may get the most press and attention, dominating rankings and general awareness, "Public colleges and universities are a vital part of higher education in America." That is because of what public institutions offers, namely accessibility: "Public schools generally provide a more affordable and accessible option for students than private colleges," according to the editors, "helping to democratize higher education and build a more broadly educated citizenship." That's why the College Consensus ranking of the Best Public Colleges & Universities is a valuable guide for college-bound young people, nontraditional-aged students, working professionals, and everyone else.

As the editors explain, "College Consensus gets the broadest ranking of the best public schools in the US by bringing together a full selection of data from publishers and student reviews." "National publishers use surveys, investigation, and statistics to rank colleges, while students writing their own reviews use their own experience," the editors say, while College Consensus "gives every method and voice its due." It's this College Consensus methodology that makes Consensus rankings exceptional: "We are interested in the big picture, not relying just on one perspective or methodology." By taking the long view, College Consensus can become an invaluable part of a prospective college student's research process.

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

