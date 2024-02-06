College Consensus Publishes Unique Meta-Rankings of the 50 Best Online Colleges & Universities for 2024

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, the trusted source for college rankings and reviews, has just released its highly anticipated 2024 aggregate meta-rankings of the best online colleges and universities.The rankings provide valuable insights for prospective students seeking high-quality online education options. They can be viewed at:

https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-colleges/

Best Online Colleges 2024

Of the fifty schools included in the ranking, the University of Pennsylvania took the top spot, with the University of Florida, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Texas A&M University-College Station, and California State University-Chico rounding out the top five.

Other schools making the list include (in alphabetical order):

Auburn University , Auburn, AL

, Brigham Young University-Idaho , Rexburg, ID

, California State University-San Marcos , San Marcos, CA

, Citadel Military College of South Carolina , Charleston, SC

, Drexel University , Philadelphia, PA

, Duquesne University , Pittsburgh, PA

, East Carolina University , Greenville, NC

, Florida Atlantic University , Boca Raton, FL

, Florida International University , Miami, FL

, George Mason University , Fairfax, VA

, George Washington University , Washington, DC

, John Brown University , Siloam Springs, AR

, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge , LA

, LA New York University , New York, NY

, Ohio State University, Columbus , OH

, OH Oregon State University , Corvallis, OR

, Penn State University, University Park , PA

, PA Rutgers University-Newark , Newark, NJ

, Rutgers University-New Brunswick , New Brunswick, NJ

, Saint Joseph's University , Philadelphia, PA

, Saint Louis University , Saint Louis, MO

, Sam Houston State University , Huntsville, TX

, San Diego State University , San Diego, CA

, SUNY College at Oswego , Oswego, NY

, SUNY New Paltz , New Paltz, NY

, SUNY Polytechnic Institute, Utica, NY

Thomas Jefferson University , Philadelphia, PA

, University of Arizona , Tucson, AZ

, University of Central Florida , Orlando, FL

, University of Evansville , Evansville, IN

, University of Houston-Downtown , Houston, TX

, University of Illinois Chicago , Chicago, IL

, University of Iowa , Iowa City, IA

, University of Kansas , Lawrence, KS

, University of Massachusetts-Amherst , Amherst, MA

, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities , Minneapolis, MN

, University of Missouri - Columbus , Columbus , MO

- , , MO University of Oklahoma, Norman , OK

, OK University of South Carolina, Columbia , SC

, SC University of South Florida , Tampa, FL

, University of Tennessee, Knoxville , TN

, TN University of Utah , Salt Lake City, UT

, Villanova University , Villanova, PA

, Washington State University , Pullman, WA

, Western Illinois University , Macomb, IL

According to College Consensus Founder, Jeremy Alder, "This ranking of online schools is unique because it's not just based on data analyzed by outside experts, or the opinions of students on the inside, but both perspectives combined. These are truly the 'best of the best' online schools according to the most respected college rankings systems and real student reviews. There's no other ranking like it."

College Consensus encourages prospective students to explore the detailed rankings and reviews available on their website. The user-friendly Consensus Meter allows individuals to compare ranked institutions at a glance, making it easier for them to find the online school that best fits their academic and career goals.

Media Contact:

Jeremy Alder

372309@email4pr.com

(919) 698-3709

Website:

https://www.collegeconsensus.com

Social Media:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/collegeconsensus

Twitter - https://twitter.com/CollegeConsens

SOURCE College Consensus