College Consensus Publishes Unique Meta-Rankings of the 50 Best Online Colleges & Universities for 2024

News provided by

College Consensus

06 Feb, 2024, 08:33 ET

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, the trusted source for college rankings and reviews, has just released its highly anticipated 2024 aggregate meta-rankings of the best online colleges and universities.The rankings provide valuable insights for prospective students seeking high-quality online education options. They can be viewed at:

https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-colleges/

Continue Reading
Best Online Colleges 2024
Best Online Colleges 2024

Of the fifty schools included in the ranking, the University of Pennsylvania took the top spot, with the University of Florida, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Texas A&M University-College Station, and California State University-Chico rounding out the top five.

Other schools making the list include (in alphabetical order):

  • Auburn University, Auburn, AL
  • Brigham Young University-Idaho, Rexburg, ID
  • California State University-San Marcos, San Marcos, CA
  • Citadel Military College of South Carolina, Charleston, SC
  • Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, PA
  • East Carolina University, Greenville, NC
  • Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL
  • Florida International University, Miami, FL
  • George Mason University, Fairfax, VA
  • George Washington University, Washington, DC
  • John Brown University, Siloam Springs, AR
  • Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA
  • New York University, New York, NY
  • Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
  • Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR
  • Penn State University, University Park, PA
  • Rutgers University-Newark, Newark, NJ
  • Rutgers University-New Brunswick, New Brunswick, NJ
  • Saint Joseph's University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, MO
  • Sam Houston State University, Huntsville, TX
  • San Diego State University, San Diego, CA
  • SUNY College at Oswego, Oswego, NY
  • SUNY New Paltz, New Paltz, NY
  • SUNY Polytechnic Institute, Utica, NY
  • Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
  • University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ
  • University of Central Florida, Orlando, FL
  • University of Evansville, Evansville, IN
  • University of Houston-Downtown, Houston, TX
  • University of Illinois Chicago, Chicago, IL
  • University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA
  • University of Kansas, Lawrence, KS
  • University of Massachusetts-Amherst, Amherst, MA
  • University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Minneapolis, MN
  • University of Missouri-Columbus, Columbus, MO
  • University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK
  • University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC
  • University of South Florida, Tampa, FL
  • University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN
  • University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
  • Villanova University, Villanova, PA
  • Washington State University, Pullman, WA
  • Western Illinois University, Macomb, IL

According to College Consensus Founder, Jeremy Alder, "This ranking of online schools is unique because it's not just based on data analyzed by outside experts, or the opinions of students on the inside, but both perspectives combined. These are truly the 'best of the best' online schools according to the most respected college rankings systems and real student reviews. There's no other ranking like it."

College Consensus encourages prospective students to explore the detailed rankings and reviews available on their website. The user-friendly Consensus Meter allows individuals to compare ranked institutions at a glance, making it easier for them to find the online school that best fits their academic and career goals.

Media Contact:
Jeremy Alder
372309@email4pr.com
(919) 698-3709

Website:
https://www.collegeconsensus.com

Social Media:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/collegeconsensus
Twitter - https://twitter.com/CollegeConsens

SOURCE College Consensus

Also from this source

College Consensus Unveils Comprehensive Meta-Ranking of the Best Colleges & Universities for 2024

College Consensus Unveils Comprehensive Meta-Ranking of the Best Colleges & Universities for 2024

College Consensus, the trusted source for college rankings and information, has released its 2024 rankings of the best colleges and universities...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.