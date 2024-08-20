College Consensus Releases 2025 Law School Rankings: A New Era of Legal Education Excellence
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a leading expert in college and university rankings, is proud to announce its 2025 rankings of the best law schools in the United States. As the legal education landscape evolves in response to the post-pandemic surge in law school enrollments and job market demand, this year's rankings offer a comprehensive and balanced view of the top institutions shaping the future of the legal profession.
Methodology
The College Consensus law school rankings stand out for their unique approach, which combines and averages the results of the four most respected law school ranking systems: U.S. News & World Report, Above the Law, QS World University Rankings, and EDU Rank. This methodology ensures a holistic assessment of each law school, integrating both quantitative and qualitative measures to provide a well-rounded perspective.
"Despite their controversial nature, law school rankings continue to be a vital part of the search process for students. College Consensus's unique approach of combining the results of the most respected law school rankings balances the variations in focus and criteria among them, providing prospective students with a reliable and objective guide to the nation's top law schools and a great place to start their search," said College Consensus founder, Jeremy Alder.
Top Law Schools for 2025
This year's rankings reaffirm the enduring prestige of Ivy League institutions while also highlighting schools that have excelled in key areas such as bar passage rates and employment outcomes. Of the fifty schools included in the ranking, Harvard Law School took the top spot, with Stanford Law School, Yale Law School, The University of Chicago Law School, and the University of Pennsylvania's Carey School of Law rounding out the top five.
Other schools making the list include (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law
Boston College Law
Boston University School of Law
Brigham Young University J. Reuben Clark Law School
College of William and Mary Marshall-Wythe School of Law
Columbia Law School
Cornell Law School
Duke University School of Law
Emory University School of Law
Florida State University College of Law
Fordham University School of Law
Georgetown Law
George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School
George Washington University Law School
Indiana University Bloomington Maurer School of Law
Northwestern Pritzker School of Law
NYU School of Law
Ohio State University Moritz College of Law
Penn State University Dickinson Law
Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law
Texas A&M University School of Law
UC-Berkeley School of Law
UC-Irvine School of Law
UCLA School of Law
University of Alabama School of Law
University of California-Davis School of Law
University of Florida Fredric G. Levin College of Law
University of Georgia School of Law
University of Illinois College of Law
University of Iowa College of Law
University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law
University of Michigan Law School
University of Minnesota Law School
University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill School of Law
University of Notre Dame Law School
University of Southern California Gould School of Law
University of Texas at Austin School of Law
University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law
University of Virginia School of Law
University of Washington School of Law
University of Wisconsin Law School
Vanderbilt University Law School
Wake Forest University School of Law
Washington and Lee University School of Law
Washington University in Saint Louis School of Law
Conclusion
The 2025 College Consensus law school rankings reflect the changing priorities in legal education, with greater emphasis on practical outcomes such as employment rates and bar passage success. As prospective law students navigate the complexities of choosing the right institution, these rankings provide a reliable and comprehensive guide, balancing academic excellence with real-world success.
