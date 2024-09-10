College Consensus Releases Meta-Ranking of Best Online MBA Programs for 2025

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a leading authority in education rankings, has unveiled its 2025 list of the best online MBA programs in the United States. This comprehensive ranking aims to provide prospective graduate students with the most well-rounded and insightful guide to the top online MBA programs in the nation.

Best Online MBA

The online Master of Business Administration (MBA) has emerged as a popular and crucial path for business professionals looking to advance their careers without sacrificing their current positions. With this growing need for flexible, high-quality education, College Consensus offers a meticulously curated ranking based on a unique methodology that aggregates data from multiple, well-regarded sources.

A Robust and Unique Ranking Methodology

What makes College Consensus' ranking particularly useful is its comprehensive approach. By combining data from five highly respected ranking sources—Forbes, Bloomberg Businessweek, Fortune, U.S. News & World Report, and The Financial Times—this ranking presents a thorough evaluation of each program's quality, reputation, and value. Each program's score is based on an average of its performance across these platforms, creating a Consensus Score that reflects a more balanced perspective than any single ranking can provide.

"The world of business education is more dynamic than ever, and it's important for prospective students to make informed decisions," says Tammie Cagle, Business & MBA Editor at College Consensus. "Our approach offers students a holistic view of their options, ensuring they understand the relative strengths of each program."

Top 40 Online MBA Programs for 2025

Of the forty schools included in the ranking, the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton School of Business) took the top spot, with programs at the University of Virginia (Darden School of Business), Cornell University (SC Johnson College of Business), UC-Berkeley (Haas School of Business), and Duke University (Fuqua School of Business) rounding out the top five.

Other schools making the list include (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University (W.P. Carey School of Business)

(W.P. of Business) Boston University (Questrom School of Business)

(Questrom School of Business) Carnegie Mellon University ( Tepper School of Business)

( of Business) Case Western Reserve University (Weatherhead School of Management)

(Weatherhead School of Management) CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College (Zicklin School of Business)

(Zicklin School of Business) Emory University (Goizueta Business School)

(Goizueta Business School) Georgetown University ( McDonough School of Business)

( of Business) George Washington University (School of Business)

Indiana University ( Kelley School of Business)

( of Business) Michigan State University ( Eli Broad College of Business)

( of Business) New York University ( Leonard N. Stern School of Business)

( of Business) Ohio State University ( Max M. Fisher College of Business)

( of Business) Rice University (Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business)

(Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business) Southern Methodist University (Cox School of Business)

(Cox School of Business) Texas A&M University (Mays Business School)

(Mays Business School) Texas Christian University ( Neeley School of Business)

( of Business) Tulane University (A.B. Freeman School of Business)

(A.B. of Business) University of California, Irvine ( Paul Merage School of Business)

( of Business) University of California, Los Angeles ( Anderson School of Management)

( of Management) University of Florida ( Warrington College of Business)

( of Business) University of Georgia ( Terry College of Business)

( of Business) University of Maryland, College Park ( Robert H. Smith School of Business)

( of Business) University of Michigan ( Stephen M. Ross School of Business)

( of Business) University of Minnesota ( Carlson School of Management)

( of Management) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler Business School)

(Kenan-Flagler Business School) University of Pittsburgh (Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business)

(Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business) University of Rochester (Simon Business School)

(Simon Business School) University of Southern California ( Marshall School of Business)

( of Business) University of Tennessee, Knoxville ( Haslam School of Business)

( of Business) University of Texas at Dallas ( Naveen Jindal School of Management)

( of Management) University of Utah ( David Eccles School of Business)

( of Business) University of Washington ( Michael G. Foster School of Business)

( of Business) University of Wisconsin-Madison (Wisconsin School of Business)

(Wisconsin School of Business) Washington University in Saint Louis (Olin Business School)

in (Olin Business School) William & Mary ( Raymond A. Mason School of Business)

About College Consensus

College Consensus is a college ratings website that combines respected student and expert reviews to give prospective students a clear picture of the best schools in the country. The unique approach combines rankings from well-known outlets with student opinions to offer a fair and balanced consensus of a school's reputation.

