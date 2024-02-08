College Consensus Unveils 2024 Consensus Meta-Rankings of the 50 Best Online Graduate Schools for 2024

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a leading authority in education rankings, proudly announces the release of its highly anticipated 2024 rankings of the 50 Best Online Graduate Schools for Master's Programs. This comprehensive guide serves as a compass for individuals seeking advanced education through master's degree programs available in various fields of study. The rankings are accessible at:

https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-graduate-schools/

Best Online Grad Schools 2024

Stanford University takes the top spot for the second consecutive year, with Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Michigan rounding out the top five.

Other ranked schools include (in alphabetical order):

Boston College , Chestnut Hill, MA

, Boston University , Boston, MA

, California State University-Chico , Chico, CA

, California State University-Northridge , Northridge, CA

, Carnegie Mellon University , Pittsburgh, PA

, Citadel Military College of South Carolina , Charleston, SC

, Clemson University , Clemson, SC

, Florida International University , Miami, FL

, Florida State University , Tallahassee, FL

, Georgetown University , Washington, DC

, Georgia Institute of Technology , Atlanta, GA

, George Washington University , Washington, DC

, Indiana University, Bloomington , IN

, IN Johns Hopkins University , Baltimore, MD

, Lehigh University , Bethlehem, PA

, Michigan State University, East Lansing , MI

, MI Milwaukee School of Engineering , Milwaukee, WI

, New York University , New York, NY

, North Carolina State University , Raleigh, NC

, Northeastern University , Boston, MA

, Northwestern University , Evanston, IL

, Ohio State University, Columbus , OH

, OH Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN

Rutgers University-New Brunswick , New Brunswick, NJ

, San Jose State University , San Jose, CA

, Texas A & M University, College Station , TX

, TX Tufts University , Medford, MA

, University of California-Irvine , Irvine, CA

, University of Florida , Gainesville, FL

, University of Georgia , Athens, GA

, University of Illinois Chicago , Chicago, IL

, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign , Champaign, IL

, University of Maryland, College Park , MD

, MD University of Miami , Coral Gables, FL

, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill , NC

, NC University of Redlands , Redlands, CA

, University of Scranton , Scranton, PA

, University of Southern California , Los Angeles, CA

, University of Washington-Seattle , Seattle, WA

, University of Wisconsin, Madison , WI

, WI Villanova University , Villanova, PA

, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University , Blacksburg, VA

, Wake Forest University , Winston-Salem, NC

, Washington University in Saint Louis , Saint Louis, MO

in , William & Mary , Williamsburg, VA

According to College Consensus Founder, Jeremy Alder, "This ranking of online grad schools is unique because it's not just based on data analyzed by outside experts, or the opinions of students on the inside, but both perspectives combined. By bringing together the ratings of top education publishers with real student reviews, these rankings reveal the 'best of the best' online graduate schools according to those in position to know."

With over four millions annual visitors, College Consensus is a leading education resource that brings together expert reviews, student feedback, and key data to provide accurate and unbiased information about colleges and universities.

