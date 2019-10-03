College Course Materials Providers Promote Inclusive Access Initiatives

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the industry-wide concern among publishers and courseware providers about conditions in the U.S. higher education market, Simba Information has released State of College Course Materials 2018-2019.

The report comes in the midst of challenging market conditions and industry-wide declining revenue as the uptake of digital eclipses the sale of print textbooks, open source resources take hold, and new distribution models—specifically inclusive access and rentals—change how students get their course materials.

State of College Course Materials 2018-2019 focuses on two main areas:

current landscape conditions in the higher education market,

the competitive environment for publishers and distributors of course materials.

"Institutions, especially small colleges, are closing; the number of students enrolling in college is decreasing; and spending on course materials has declined," said Kathy Mickey, senior analyst and managing editor of the Education Group at Simba Information. "There may be a lot to be concerned about, but there also are significant opportunities in this dynamic and continuously changing market."

State of College Course Materials 2018-2019 looks behind the headlines to examine the opportunities that change is bringing to the market for course materials that Simba expects to reach $4.04 billion in 2019, including:

Changing approaches of the for-profit career-college industry to meet needs of students

How states are addressing the costs students confront in getting a college education

Growing emphasis on workforce education and the focus on apprenticeships

Changes in how states are approaching remedial education in math and English

Accelerating adoption of inclusive access programs

In addition to sizing the course materials market for new and used print and digital materials, the new edition of Simba's annual review of the higher education market provides a competitive analysis of major course materials providers and bookstores.

