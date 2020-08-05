College Dreams Come True Thanks to Elks Scholarships

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elks National Foundation is proud to announce the start of the 2021 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. The Most Valuable Student scholarship is available to high school seniors who are United States citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. Applicants are judged on academics, leadership, service and financial need.

The application is completed online and must be submitted by the November 15, 2020, deadline. The 500 national winners will be announced in April 2021, after the top 20 finalists participate in the Leadership Weekend and interview for the top awards.

This year, the ENF is investing $4.2 million in college scholarships. We've invested wisely. MVS scholars—all of whom demonstrate outstanding leadership skills and a commitment to service—are graduating from college at a rate of 90 percent, 30 percent higher than the national average.

The ENF will award 20 top scholarships ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The remaining 480 runners-up will receive $4,000 scholarships. Since 1931, the ENF has awarded life-changing scholarships to thousands of students like Santiago Alvillar of California, last year's top winner. The first of his family to receive a formal education, academics became an outlet for Alvillar, and he used his studies to dream of a future that includes greater opportunities for those he cares about.

"[The scholarship] is helping me make strides within my family and future generations that really are indescribable," Alvillar says. "This award acts as a representation of being able to conquer terrifying circumstances to my younger family members, to the students in similar situations, and to anyone who thinks goals become impossible if faced with extraneous circumstances. It's helped me create a ripple effect, and I'm sure it's going to have a positive impact not only in my family, but in my community."

Alvillar will make his dreams a reality this fall when he attends Stanford University to study engineering and physics, with a specialty in energy alternatives.

Applications for the 2021 contest are available on the Elks National Foundation's website. For complete Most Valuable Student scholarship contest details including the application, visit elks.org/scholars or enf.elks.org/MVS.

