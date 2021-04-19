College entrepreneurs compete for $215,000 in prizes as the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship seeks the next big idea

MINNEAPOLIS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year's hiatus, college students are back for a national entrepreneurship competition that seeks to find the next big idea. And with a national economy recovering from COVID-19, those big ideas are more needed than ever.

Twenty-five teams will compete virtually later this week in the University of St. Thomas-hosted e-Fest competition. The event will award more than $215,000 in prizes to jumpstart their business ideas, ranging from energy-harvesting vehicle shock absorbers to a hyperpigmentation-relieving deodorant designed for women of color.

Sponsored by the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship at the University of St. Thomas, and EIX.org (a non-profit online platform for entrepreneurship education), e-Fest celebrates student teams who submitted the top business pitches in a preliminary online competition. At e-Fest, student teams compete in a Pitch Slam, an Innovation Challenge and the featured event, the Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge.

Last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic, although the Schulze Family Foundation still awarded $75,000 to finalist teams. With this year's award, the competition will have awarded more than $1 million since it started in 2017.

With their ability to drive innovation, social change and create new jobs, the roles of these entrepreneurs are critically important as a devastated global economy fights its way back from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Entrepreneurs will be more important than ever as we build back our economy," said Laura Dunham, Associate Dean of Schulze School of Entrepreneurship. "It will be the work of entrepreneurs and innovators to reimagine a society and economy that works for all its citizens, that creates opportunity for all, that fosters equity, fairness and justice. It will be the work of entrepreneurs to create the businesses and generate the jobs that will restore and revitalize our economy."

Here are the 25 finalists:

AeroPest, Drexel University

Base2Base, US Airforce Academy

Boosted Chews, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Brave Virtual Worlds, University of Virginia

Cress Health, Hofstra University

EthioPay, Georgia State University

Finalysis, George Washington University

Hydrova, Georgetown University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Keyrift, Florida Gulf Coast University

KicksTrader, University of Virginia

Magna-Shox, Colorado State University

MassApply, Virginia Tech

MELA, George Washington University

Mo.Na Gems, Johns Hopkins University

Nutrivide, Rutgers University

Pill Skills, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Renter Chat, Northeastern University

Safet E Sense, Seton Hill University

SCOUTS, California State University-Monterey Bay

sidekickk, Grove City College

SPAITR, University of New Hampshire

Stormie Seas, Florida Gulf Coast University

Telo, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

Virgo, University of Northern Iowa

VisUplan, University of St. Thomas

