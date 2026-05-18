College Essay Advisors Introduces a More Personalized AI Platform to Help Students Go from a Blank Page to a Standout Essay

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- College Essay Advisors (CEA), a leading college admissions essay consultancy, today announced the launch of College EssAI 2.0.

Stacey Brook, founder and chief advisor of CEA, developed College EssAI based on more than 20 years of coaching experience. The AI platform streamlines the essay-writing process with personalized prompts, expanded topic exploration, and coaching-style feedback.

"Students don't need AI to write for them. They need smart guidance that helps them share who they are in their genuine voice," said Brook. "College EssAI 2.0 combines our proven coaching strategies with ethical AI to help students create essays they feel proud of."

What's new in College EssAI 2.0

Dynamic personalized prompts: Prompts adapt based on student responses to unlock stronger ideas faster.

Prompts adapt based on student responses to unlock stronger ideas faster. Expanded topic exploration: Students can explore multiple essay directions before choosing the right one.

Students can explore multiple essay directions before choosing the right one. Smarter story structure: Guided tools turn ideas into clear, compelling narratives in fewer steps.

Guided tools turn ideas into clear, compelling narratives in fewer steps. Coaching-style feedback: Students improve their writing while maintaining their authentic voice.

New dashboard for Independent Educational Consultants (IECs)

College EssAI 2.0 also introduces a new dashboard for IECs, helping consultants support more students efficiently. Features include:

Private shared student workspaces

Real-time progress tracking

Built-in comments and feedback

Streamlined multi-student management

Built for ethical use

Unlike generic AI tools, College EssAI is built specifically for the college essay process. It guides students through brainstorming, organization and revision rather than generating canned essays or replacing student effort.

College EssAI 2.0 is available now with free trial access.

Learn more: https://collegeess.ai/

IEC platform: https://collegeess.ai/iecs

About College Essay Advisors and Stacey Brook

Stacey Brook is the founder and chief advisor of College Essay Advisors (CEA). This leading admissions consulting firm has helped thousands of students navigate the college application process for more than two decades. Known for its expert essay guidance and personalized support, College Essay Advisors has helped students achieve a 95% acceptance rate at their top-choice schools.

A writer and admissions expert, Brook has spoken at educational institutions around the world, and her insights have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New Yorker, Teen Vogue, Oprah, HuffPost and Condé Nast Traveler.

Brook is the author of The Uncommon College Essay: An Approachable Guide to an Intimidating Process (Bloomsbury Academic) and has expanded the firm's proven methodology through College EssAI, College Essay Advisors' ethical AI platform designed to help students develop standout essays in their own voice.

College Essay Advisors:

Website: collegeessayadvisors.com

Instagram: @collegeessayadvisors

TikTok: @collegeessayadvisors

YouTube: @collegeessayadvisors

Media Contact:

Deborah Block

203-895-5767

[email protected]

SOURCE College Essay Advisors