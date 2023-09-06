College Fashionista Brings Creators Loft to Fashion Week as the Ultimate Home Base for Gen Z Influencers

Presented by kate spade new york in partnership with TRESemmé and CeraVe, the Exclusive Hangout Gives Gen Z Influencers a Space to Network, Learn From Industry Experts, and Interact With Their Favorite Brands

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with this year's Fashion Week, College Fashionista , the premier community for college content creators with a love for all things fashion and beauty, is bringing Creators Loft to New York City. The three day popup, specifically designed for up-and-coming Gen Z influencers, will be a refuge during one of the busiest weeks of the year. In addition to being a wellness haven, the space will also afford attendees the chance to build community and learn from industry leaders on how to elevate their craft as the next generation of top content creators in a sustainable, mindful way. Creators Loft marks the first major in-person activation for College Fashionista since the COVID-19 pandemic following the brand's August 2019 acquisition by Her Campus Media, and serves to reignite the excitement of face-to-face mentorship and collaborative brand integrations that are core to the College Fashionista brand.

Presented by lead sponsor kate spade new york along with co-sponsors, TRESemmé and CeraVe, Creators Loft is an immersive experience open September 8-10 that acts as a functional "home base" for all of Gen Z's fashion week needs. The event will feature branded activations and sampling to help them prep and refresh between fashion shows, content creation opportunities, plus a "rest relax recharge" room and programming to prioritize their mental health during what is notoriously a nonstop week. Attendees will hear from a stellar lineup that includes Emma Burke of kate spade new york, fashion guru Izzi Allain ( @izzipoopi ), Her Campus Media alums Sofi ( @the_odditty ) and Gigi Robinson ( @itsgigirobinson ) and many more.

"We could not be more excited to officially welcome College Fashionista community members to our first-ever experience built specifically for Gen Z content creators during fashion's biggest week," said Windsor Western, co-founder of Her Campus Media, parent company of College Fashionista. "Being part of the hustle and bustle surrounding SoHo in September is a dream come true for so many young content creators. It's our hope that having this inclusive space to unwind, mingle, learn and create will provide an oasis from the stress that many content creators experience during this hectic week."

Ongoing activations will be staged throughout the weekend for attendees to interact with their favorite brands, including:

kate spade new york Borrow-a-Bag Bar where fashion enthusiasts will have the exclusive opportunity to accessorize with a curated selection of kate spade new york bags;

where fashion enthusiasts will have the exclusive opportunity to accessorize with a curated selection of kate spade new york bags; kate spade new york Rest Relax Recharge Room for a multi-sensory journey that will awaken the senses and provide a holistic reset;

TRESemmé Hair Bar, a pop up hair styling station with appointments for runway-inspired hairstyles, provided by former TRESemmé Future Stylist Fund stylists

CeraVe Skin Prep Station to learn about the best dermatologist-recommended products for all skin types.

Content creators can also choose from a variety of engaging programming such as:

Fireside Chat: BYOB: Being Your Own Brand – An insightful session led by The Oddity and Gigi Robinson , two master brand builders who got their start with Her Campus Media and who will share tips and tricks on how to build your own personal brand.

– An insightful session led by The Oddity and , two master brand builders who got their start with Her Campus Media and who will share tips and tricks on how to build your own personal brand. Girlies On The Grid: The Creators Loft Content Shoot – Learn new phone photo and video hacks from industry experts, then participate in the ultimate collaborative content shoot.

– Learn new phone photo and video hacks from industry experts, then participate in the ultimate collaborative content shoot. Fireside Chat: The IZ-side Scoop on Navigating Pressures as an Influencer – Fashion guru and content creator, Izzi Allain , will share more about her journey as an influencer including everything from how she got her start on social media, to how she keeps her mental health in check while being in the public eye.

Fashion guru and content creator, , will share more about her journey as an influencer including everything from how she got her start on social media, to how she keeps her mental health in check while being in the public eye. Best Face Forward Sponsored by CeraVe – Ask a Derm Anything, AMA-style panel. Audience members are encouraged to ask questions to our resident dermatologist, transitioning #DermTok from your screen to IRL!

The weekend will culminate with the College Fashionista Reunion on Sunday, where College Fashionista alums from around the country will descend upon Creators Loft, reconnecting with one another and paying it forward to the next generation of College Fashionista members.

"Fashion Week is such an integral part of New York culture, but can also feel extremely overwhelming for young newcomers. We are very proud to be working with Her Campus Media and College Fashionista to make it much more accessible to budding influencers and encourage them to take care of their mental health and overall wellbeing during this momentous week," commented Jenny Campbell, CMO at kate spade new york. "Gen Z is continuing to push the boundaries of fashion and deserves a seat at the table. That's why mentorship, peer and educational connections are crucial, and making wellness a priority is key to long-term success."

To learn more about Creators Loft and apply to attend, please visit https://creatorsloft.collegefashionista.com/ .

About College Fashionista

College Fashionista , a Her Campus Media brand, is the premier community empowering college students to harness their love for all things fashion and beauty into exciting career opportunities. Our global, digital community serves as a launch pad for aspiring fashion and beauty writers, editors, creators, influencers, and marketers to connect, collaborate, and create.

Community members get early access to partnership opportunities with first-in-class brands while learning the inner workings of the fashion, beauty, editorial, and marketing industries. They have the opportunity to create content for paid brand ambassadorships and tap into the world of influencing while building an invaluable portfolio for their future. Plus, they receive free products, invites to exclusive events, access to industry leaders and a supportive network of lifelong friends just by joining the CF community.

Our mission is to guide and inspire college-aged women to unlock their unique style, while offering them the tools and access to transform their passion into impactful careers.

About kate spade new york:

Since its launch in 1993 with a collection of six essential handbags, Kate Spade New York has always stood for color, wit, optimism, and femininity. Today, it is a global lifestyle brand synonymous with joy, delivering seasonal collections of handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, gifts, home décor and more. Known for its rich heritage and unique brand DNA, Kate Spade New York offers a distinctive point of view, and celebrates communities of women around the globe who live their perfectly imperfect lifestyles. Kate Spade New York is part of the Tapestry house of brands.

