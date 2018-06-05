College Fashionista Opens Its Second Annual Collegiate Community Clubhouse in New York City

College students flock to New York City every summer to build their résumés and gain hands-on experience in seasonal internship programs. The CF Clubhouse will give this demographic invaluable access to industry experts as well as a community of their peers. At CF Clubhouse, open after 4 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on weekends, career-driven college students can meet online friends and like-minded peers who are also living in New York for the summer. The Clubhouse will host events and engagements throughout its run to give visitors a chance to learn from and network with featured speakers. Additionally, while the Clubhouse was exclusive to community members last year, many of the events this year will be open to all college students who RSVP and have a valid student ID.

"While our Gen Z community is completely digitally native, they still crave a one-to-one connection. The CF Clubhouse brings our brand to life offline to allow students to connect with not only their peers in NYC for summer internships but also industry experts ready to show them the ropes on everything from marketing to PR to working with influencers," says Amy Levin, founder and executive director of College Fashionista. "I'm thrilled that this year we can expand our reach beyond the College Fashionista community that we're already embedded with to any college student who is interested in furthering their education."

For the 10-day experience, College Fashionista has hand-selected panel participants to both inspire and inform attendees on the inner workings of the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle industries. The CF Clubhouse has diversified its programming this year, spotlighting experts in media and tech in addition to fashion, beauty, and wellness. This increased scope was inspired by Gen Z's growing interest in media, marketing, and retail success stories.

The program lineup includes a Bumble Bizz–led discussion on how brands can connect with their audience, a talk on the future of retail with Primark, design and leadership tips from American Eagle x Dormify, and a conversation with Kendra Scott about the power of social media. Additional intra-community networking events include a workout class led by the founder of Bari, one of NYC's hottest fitness studios, and an Instagram-worthy photo shoot with College Fashionista's in-house photographers for the ultimate influencer experience.

About College Fashionista: College Fashionista is a community-based Gen Z brand that thrives on impacting the youth through education and mentorship to help them gain confidence during a transformational period of their life. We do this through innovative content, online courses, and offline experiences at college campuses across the nation. The College Fashionista community currently includes over 20,000 student leaders at 1,000+ colleges and universities across the country.

About Clique: Named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list in 2017, Clique is a global media, marketing, and consumer brands company that combines the power of data science with its expert editorial team to create content and products that millennial women and Gen Z girls crave. Clique is the parent company of leading digital content sites Who What Wear, MyDomaine, Byrdie, Obsessee, THE/THIRTY, and College Fashionista and was founded by Katherine Power and Hillary Kerr in 2006 with the launch of Who What Wear. Clique's two key marketing offerings, Clique Studios (an in-house creative agency) and INF Network (representing 55+ top bloggers and influencers), deliver integrated and native advertising programs, all while inspiring consumers to discover and shop. Clique's two consumer product collections, the street style line Who What Wear and athletic wear line JoyLab, are both sold exclusively at Target. Clique completed its Series C round of funding in 2017 with participation from investors such as Jeffrey Katzenberg's WndrCo and Amazon.

