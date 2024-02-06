College Fashionista's Creators Loft Event Returns to NYC To Inspire and Educate Gen Z Influencers

Gen Z Content Creators Are Invited To Celebrate Fashion Week With Exclusive Programming Sponsored by IMPRESS® and kate spade new york

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Back by popular demand, the second Creators Loft hosted by College Fashionista , the premier community for fashion and beauty college content creators, is back in New York City during Fashion Week on February 9th and 10th. Creators Loft is not only a welcoming hub for Gen Z influencers, but is also where they can learn about content creation and receive hands-on mentorship from experts. Breaking into the creator industry–especially during Fashion Week–can often be difficult and intimidating, and College Fashionista aims to bridge the gap for up-and-coming creators. Attendees have the opportunity to interact with their favorite brands, expand their creator network, and learn from fashion and beauty industry leaders.

The two-day popup event will be brought to life with support from sponsors imPRESS® and kate spade new york and will provide a sanctuary for Gen Z to take a breather, grab a pick-me-up, and snap killer content for their feeds. In addition to being a cool gathering spot with brand activations and product sampling, Creators Loft will offer ample opportunities for content creators to learn more about scoring paid brand deals through a "Lashover Masterclass" with an imPRESS® celebrity make-up artist expert demo-ing their brand new no-glue underlash product, along with mentorship sessions with industry experts.

"The positive feedback we received from our community on our first Creators Loft this fall was extraordinary, and we are so excited to bring this experience back to NYC and back to our community, this time with some new surprises and opportunities in store for them," said Stephanie Kaplan Lewis, co-founder & CEO of Her Campus Media. "We are passionate about helping Gen Z influencers further their careers and team up with amazing brands, and about building awareness and relevance for our brand partners with Gen Z, and our Creators Loft event does just that."

Ongoing activations will be staged throughout the weekend for guests to interact with their favorite brands including:

imPRESS ® Press-On Falsies Lash Bar with on-site lash applications along with shared tips and tricks from a team of professional makeup artists, including celebrity MUA Renny Vasquez ;

with on-site lash applications along with shared tips and tricks from a team of professional makeup artists, including celebrity MUA ; kate spade new york Borrow-a-Bag Bar where fashion enthusiasts will have the exclusive opportunity to accessorize with a curated selection of kate spade new york bags;

where fashion enthusiasts will have the exclusive opportunity to accessorize with a curated selection of kate spade new york bags; Creators Loft Cafe where attendees can "place their order" from among a variety of products, and experts will curate themselves a bag of samples to take with them.

To further the learning opportunities for young content creators, there will also be educational programming such as:

imPRESS ® Falsies No Glue Lash Masterclass – An educational + engaging programming segment via Masterclass with imPRESS ® expert Janene Mascarella (Editor-in-Chief of Beautify.Tips ) and celebrity make-up artist Renny Vasquez who will chat all things lashes and beauty along with a live application demonstration Includes a Q&A for attendees to ask their burning beauty related questions

– An educational + engaging programming segment via Masterclass with imPRESS expert (Editor-in-Chief of ) and celebrity make-up artist who will chat all things lashes and beauty along with a live application demonstration Includes a Q&A for attendees to ask their burning beauty related questions Fireside Chat: Taking a Break From Social Media – Even Though It's Your Paycheck – An insightful session led by kate spade new york about why it's important to practice taking a break from social media and the impact it has on mental health

"imPRESS® is excited to partner with College Fashionista at Creators Loft to deepen the relationship with our new NO GLUE lashes and the Gen Z community," commented Kim Bremer, Global Director of Lash Marketing, KISS Products, USA. "As they have very busy lifestyles and are always on the go, imPRESS® offers the right solutions to fit their beauty routines. Creators Loft allows us the opportunity to get up close and personal with these creators and help them look their best while doing what they love."

To learn more about Creators Loft and apply to attend, please visit https://creatorsloft.collegefashionista.com/ .

About College Fashionista

College Fashionista , a Her Campus Media brand, is the premier community empowering college students to harness their love for all things fashion and beauty into exciting career opportunities. Our global, digital community serves as a launch pad for aspiring fashion and beauty writers, editors, creators, influencers, and marketers to connect, collaborate, and create.

Community members get early access to partnership opportunities with first-in-class brands while learning the inner workings of the fashion, beauty, editorial, and marketing industries. They have the opportunity to create content for paid brand ambassadorships and tap into the world of influencing while building an invaluable portfolio for their future. Plus, they receive free products, invites to exclusive events, access to industry leaders and a supportive network of lifelong friends just by joining the CF community.

Our mission is to guide and inspire college-aged women to unlock their unique style, while offering them the tools and access to transform their passion into impactful careers.

About KISS

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS, makers of imPRESS® and KISS products, offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com

