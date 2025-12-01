College Football Brasil to Make History as First College Football Game Played in South America

NC State and Virginia to Face Off in Rio de Janeiro, Marking a Landmark Global Showcase Powered by Athlete Advantage, Brasil Sports Business, Governor of the Rio de Janeiro State, Claudio Castro, and Rio de Janeiro Mayor, Eduardo Paes

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- College Football Brasil will make history as the first-ever FBS college football game played in South America. The historic matchup between Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) universities North Carolina State University (NC State) and the University of Virginia (UVA) is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, at Nilton Santos Stadium (Engenhão) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The event will showcase American college football on a global stage, uniting student-athletes, universities, fans, and communities across two continents. College Football Brasil is powered by Athlete Advantage, in partnership with Brasil Sports Business, and with the full support of the Governor of the Rio de Janeiro State, Claudio Castro, and the city of Rio de Janeiro through the Mayor Eduardo Paes, highlighting one of the world's premier sports cities.

"College Football Brasil represents an extraordinary opportunity for two incredible universities and their football programs to showcase the best of our sport on an international stage while creating unforgettable experiences for student-athletes, fans, and the communities that support them," said Athlete Advantage CEO, Crowley Sullivan. "Rio is the perfect setting for an event of this magnitude, given its unmatched passion for sport and ability to host world-class competition. We are proud to work alongside Brasil Sports Business and Brazilian authorities to make this historic event possible."

The name College Football Brasil intentionally blends English and Portuguese to symbolize the cultural connection at the core of the event. "College Football," in English, represents the American game, while "Brasil," spelled with an "s," reflects the native Portuguese spelling. Together, the words highlight the event's purpose: celebrating competition, connection, and community through sport.

"To have NC State and Virginia open our conference schedule on an international stage in Rio de Janeiro speaks to the vision, innovation, and collaboration of our league," stated Commissioner, Atlantic Coast Conference, Jim Phillips, Ph.D. "This is an extraordinary moment for the ACC and for college football. We appreciate College Football Brasil for this incredible opportunity to celebrate our student-athletes and highlight the global appeal of the ACC, our schools, and the sport of football. We're proud of both institutions for leading the way in this historic event and our partners at ESPN, who will broadcast this premier event."

McMurray Family Director of Athletics at NC State, Boo Corrigan, stated, "We're excited about the opportunity to play a game in a beautiful, world-renowned city like Rio de Janeiro and to bring American football to another continent. It's definitely a unique situation to play a road game versus Virginia in Brazil, but it should be an unforgettable experience."

The game will be televised nationally on an ESPN network, with additional streaming options under discussion.

"This is a great opportunity for the University of Virginia and our football program," Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams said. "UVA is already recognized globally, and this event allows us to expand our international presence, both as a leading academic institution and as a premier athletics program. We're honored to participate in such a historic event and thrilled that Brazil will be our host."

Rio de Janeiro was selected for its world-class infrastructure, history of hosting global events, and deep passion for football. The city has hosted the FIFA World Cup, the Olympic Games, and the Copa America. The National Football League (NFL) has held matchups in São Paulo and recently signed a multi-year agreement to bring at least three more games to Brazil over five years, starting with a game in Rio de Janeiro in 2026, making it the ideal host for this milestone in American college sports.

"Hosting this college American football game in Rio de Janeiro is more than a sporting event, it is a strategic opportunity to strengthen our relationship with the North American market, currently one of the most relevant for tourism in the state of Rio," stated the Rio de Janeiro State Secretary of Tourism, Gustavo Tutuca. "Visitors from the United States have high spending potential, stay longer in the state, and already represent a fundamental part of our international growth. Rio has already shown the world its ability to host major global sporting events, such as the World Cup and the Olympic Games, and once again demonstrates this strength by attracting a game of this magnitude. Without a doubt, we will further increase Rio's visibility in the U.S., reinforcing our commitment to positioning the state among the world's top destinations across all segments."

"Mayor Eduardo Paes immediately understood the positive impact of College Football Brasil," stated the Secretary of Sports of Rio de Janeiro, Guilherme Schleder. "Deputy Mayor Cavalieri, who will be serving as acting mayor during the week of the game, has also been one of its strongest champions, and we are excited to welcome more American football events to Rio de Janeiro."

"We are very happy to make the first college football game in Brazil a reality," said Brazil Sports Business founder, Bruno Guilherme. "This project highlights the strength of our partnership with Athlete Advantage and our belief in the power of sport to bring people together. College Football Brasil will be an incredible moment for our country, for the teams and student-athletes, and for the fans who will join us in celebrating this historic experience. In addition, we strongly believe that bringing this level of sporting excellence to Brazil will help elevate the quality of the game played here, raising the technical standards, inspiring young athletes, and strengthening the entire football community in the country."

Historic First: First FBS college football game ever played in South America

Matchup: NC State vs. UVA

Date: Saturday, August 29, 2026

Location: Nilton Santos Stadium (Engenhão), Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Broadcast: Nationally televised on an ESPN network, with streaming options under discussion

Organizers: Athlete Advantage, Brasil Sports Business, and with the full support of the Governor of the Rio de Janeiro State, Claudio Castro, and the city of Rio de Janeiro through the Mayor, Eduardo Paes.

University Ticket Sales: Participating universities will open an exclusive presale window for tickets and fan packages on Dec. 1, 2025. Fans can purchase through each school's ticket office and official representatives.

Public Ticket Sales: Tickets will go on sale to the public on Dec. 15, 2025, through www.ticketmaster.com.br.

Fan experience: Travel packages, cultural events, and VIP hospitality will be available at CollegeFootballBrasil.com. For more information, visit CollegeFootballBrasil.com or contact participating universities.

Official College Football Brasil Digital Channels Website: CollegeFootballBrasil.com U.S. Social: @CFB_Brasil_US Brazil Social: @collegefootball_brasil

Secretary of Sports of Rio de Janeiro, Guilherme Schleder, added, "Rio will be ready. We know how to host major events and will ensure a world-class experience for all our partners, universities, and their student-athletes."

For updates, visit CollegeFootballBrasil.com or follow @CFB_Brasil_US on social media.

