College football history made: Linfield University clinches 67th straight winning season

Linfield University

15 Oct, 2023, 10:37 ET

Linfield University's 41-13 win over George Fox University on Saturday extended a legacy began in 1956 for the winningest team in college football history

MCMINNVILLE, Ore., Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a 41-13 win over Northwest Conference rival George Fox University (Ore.) at Homecoming on Saturday, the Linfield University Wildcats secured their 67th-consecutive winning season, the longest in college football history. No other college or university at any level is within 24 years of that record. 

Linfield University WR Colton Smith brings in a pass against George Fox University. The Wildcats secured their 67th consecutive winning season against the rival Bruins at Linfield's 2023 Homecoming game.

Linfield (5-0), ranked No. 5 among NCAA Division III teams by the AFCA and No. 9 by d3football.com, raced out to a 35-0 first-half lead against the visiting Bruins (1-5). The Wildcats cruised the rest of the way to secure their 16th straight win over GFU. 

Linfield quarterback Blake Eaton completed 26 of 31 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Seven of the completions went to wideout Devon Murray, who accounted for 117 yards and a touchdown on the day. 

Defensive tackle Nick Severson led the Wildcats on defense, accounting for four solo tackles and six stops overall.  

Beginning in 1956, "The Streak" is the longest run of consecutive winning season in college football. The second-longest streak is held by the University of Mount Union (Ohio), at 43 years.  Since The Streak began under coach Paul Durham, Linfield football has won 81% of its football games (540-120-10; .813). Its conference record is 273-33-5 (.886)  

"The Streak represents excellence over a staggering amount of time," Linfield President Miles K. Davis said. "It's a level of success we strive for in all our efforts, from the classroom to the playing fields. Everyone in the Linfield community can celebrate these student-athletes, and all those who came before them." 

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.