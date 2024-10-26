College football history made: Linfield University clinches 68th straight winning season

Linfield University's 62-13 win over the University of Puget Sound on Saturday extended a legacy began in 1956 for the winningest team in college football history

MCMINNVILLE, Ore., Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a win over University of Puget Sound (Wash.) during Family Weekend on Saturday, the Linfield University Wildcats secured their 68th-consecutive winning season, the longest in college football history. No other college or university at any level is within 24 years of that record.

Linfield quarterback Blake Eaton threw a 40-yard touchdown on the first offensive play from scrimmage to set the tone early, as the Wildcats accounted for 644 yards of total offense and scored in a wide variety of ways Saturday.

Since The Streak began in 1956, Linfield football has won 82% of its football games. Post this Wide receiver Jacob Slifka (13) goes for the catch over UPS' Steven Anaya.

The Wildcats, No. 17 among NCAA Division III teams by the AFCA and No. 20 by d3football.com ,, improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the Northwest Conference with the win.

High-res photo and video via PhotoShelter

See full game story on GoLinfieldWildcats.com

Streak stats:

Beginning in 1956, "The Streak" is the longest run of consecutive winning seasons in college football. The second-longest streak is held by the University of Mount Union ( Ohio ), at 46 years.

( ), at 46 years. Since The Streak began under coach Paul Durham , Linfield football has won 82% of its football games — 559-122-10 for a winning percentage of .816.

, football has won 82% of its football games — 559-122-10 for a winning percentage of .816. Linfield's Northwest Conference record is 281-34-5 (.886)

–

Linfield University is an independent, nonprofit university with campuses in McMinnville and Portland, Oregon, as well as an eCampus for online learning. Since 1858, Linfield has connected a traditional liberal arts experience with practical education through 54 majors, including wine studies, sport management and nursing. Linfield also offers interdisciplinary master's degrees in business, nursing and sports sciences. For six years running, U.S. News & World Report has named Linfield one of the top liberal arts colleges in the nation when it comes to social mobility. Forty percent of Linfield undergraduates are first-generation college students, and 39% are U.S. students of color. Linfield competes in the NCAA Division III Northwest Conference. Learn more at www.linfield.edu .

SOURCE Linfield University