COLLEGE FOOTBALL'S BEST STAGE EVOLVES: ROSE BOWL STADIUM BREAKS GROUND ON $30M SOUTH END ZONE FIELD CLUB

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Rose Bowl Operating Company (RBOC) announced the groundbreaking of the South End Zone Field Club, a $30 million strategic investment that reinforces the Stadium's commitment to thoughtful modernization while preserving the traditions that have defined college football's most iconic venue for more than a century. The project includes new field-level premium seating and amenities while preserving the timeless historic elements and angles that have defined America's Stadium.

South Endzone Project Construction (January 2026). Courtesy of the Rose Bowl Stadium

The project is intentionally designed to complement the historic bowl, balancing innovation with stewardship while safeguarding the qualities that have made it college football's best stage. The South End Zone Field Club project is expected to be completed by the start of the 2026 college football season.

"The Rose Bowl Stadium continues to honor its past by investing in its future," said Jens Weiden, CEO of the Rose Bowl Stadium. "This project ensures that the most important moments in sports and entertainment will be staged in a setting that reflects both tradition and progress. We are excited for the project and for UCLA, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses®, our music partners and their supporters, who will be the beneficiaries of a world-class experience."

Featuring nearly 1,000 field-level seats in premium club and loge boxes, enhanced hospitality spaces, and an outdoor patio designed to foster connection and shared experiences amongst athletes, performers, and fans, the South End Zone Field Club represents a major milestone in the first phase of the Lasting Legacy Capital Campaign. In the coming years, the Stadium intends to privately fund several additional enhancement projects to prioritize the experience at America's Stadium for its core tenants and fans by leveraging the sights, sounds, and views that have written the venue's iconic story.

"We are so grateful to our Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation donors, for their generous input and belief in where this storied venue is headed in the years ahead," said Dedan Brozino, Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation President. "Every enhancement to the stadium that we make must honor what makes the Rose Bowl special and the South End Zone Field Club does just that. This project is not about changing the stadium's identity — it is about strengthening it. We are indebted to our incredibly talented team of architects and contractors for their tremendous work and efforts to have the project completed prior to the 2026 college football season."

ABOUT THE ROSE BOWL LEGACY FOUNDATION

Formed in 2010, the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation is a 501(c)3, tax-exempt organization whose primary goal is to financially ensure the protection, preservation, and enhancement of the future of the Stadium as a National Historic Landmark. The Foundation has established funding for key capital improvement initiatives, educational programming, and heritage protection due to the generosity of supporters from around the world who are invested in its premier future.

Legacy launched the Stadium's first-ever capital fundraising campaign in December 2024. The campaign, titled Lasting Legacy, is a multi-phase, multi-project effort focused on the preservation and fan enhancement of America's Stadium. For more information on the campaign, please visit www.rosebowllastinglegacy.com.

ABOUT THE ROSE BOWL STADIUM

The Rose Bowl Stadium is a National Historic Landmark built in 1922 and known throughout the world with its world-class reputation for hosting the 1932 Olympic Track Cycling event, five NFL Super Bowl Games, the 1984 Olympic Soccer matches, the 1994 Men's World Cup, the 1999 Women's World Cup, four BCS National College Football Championship Games, and the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal and Semifinal Game. In 2028, the iconic venue will host the Olympic Games for a third time. The Rose Bowl Stadium is also known globally for hosting the annual Rose Bowl Game®, UCLA Football, international and Premier League soccer matches, and one of the world's largest Flea Markets.

The Rose Bowl Stadium is one of the world's greatest concert and festival venues, hosting world-class concerts including Coldplay, Karol G, the Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Jay-Z, and Kenny Chesney. Since 2016, Brookside Golf Course at the Rose Bowl has become a premier music festival venue, hosting numerous annual events and attracting hundreds of thousands of guests through the years.

