College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving® Co-Founders To Be Featured In CBS' "UNDERCOVER BOSS" Season 11 Premiere

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Friedman and Omar Soliman are two college buddies that had a beat-up cargo van and a shared business idea for a moving company, which has grown to more than 170 franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The co-founders of College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving ®, an industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, will now be taking a closer look at the enterprise they've built through their roles on the CBS series UNDERCOVER BOSS. The season 11 premier episode on Friday, Jan. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) is the first time the hit series has featured two founding bosses together.

"Being part of UNDERCOVER BOSS was such an impactful experience and one that allowed us to get connected with our employees around the country," said Nick Friedman , Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "The opportunity enabled us to find and explore areas where we can make improvements to our brand. We were honored to be a part of these undercover missions and more importantly to be able to shine a light on and support some of our hard-working team members."

In the College HUNKS episode of UNDERCOVER BOSS, Friedman and Soliman both go in disguise to work alongside their employees and discover the individual experiences of their employees, as well as examine how their organization is operating. UNDERCOVER BOSS is a two-time Emmy Award-winning reality series that follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-file of their own organizations.

"We're known for our world-class company culture and service, and through UNDERCOVER BOSS, Nick and I were able to see our organization with an unfiltered lens," added Omar Soliman , Co-Founder of College HUNKS. "Our people are our most valuable asset, and we strive to invest in them the best we can. We're looking forward to taking our learnings from our experience and applying them to growing our company and our teams."

The episode airs on Friday, Jan. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has over 170 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. For every service the HUNKS complete, two nutritious meals are donated to a family or child in need. Within three years of this partnership, donations have exceeded two million meals. Today, the company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment. https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com .

