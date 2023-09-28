COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® MAKES MOVES TO END DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

News provided by

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving

28 Sep, 2023, 10:46 ET

Company offers discounted moves for people facing domestic violence in October

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an award-winning industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, continues to take a stand against domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and throughout the month, the professionals at College HUNKS are offering free or heavily discounted moves through their initiative Safe Moves, Strong Voices for victims who need a safer space to live. In the United States, on a typical day, more than 20,000 phone calls are placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

"As a purpose-driven enterprise, the community has always been at the core of our organization," said Roman Cowan, President of College HUNKS. "Our dedication to offering free or heavily discounted moves for domestic violence awareness month started during the pandemic as cases of domestic violence reached all-time highs. Safe Moves, Strong Voices aims to remove the financial barrier that may hinder people facing domestic violence from transitioning to safer locations."

College HUNKS partners with various domestic violence support organizations throughout the nation as part of this annual activation. If you're with a shelter and know an individual who needs moving assistance, please email [email protected] to request the discounted services.

October was first declared Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October 1989. The month acknowledges domestic violence survivors and offers a voice for victims. Domestic violence is an issue in every community and may affect people across the board, regardless of age, race, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, gender, religion, or nationality.

For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.

Media Contact: 
Brianne Barbakoff
[email protected]
786-605-9228

SOURCE College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving

