College Inn® Adds a Boost of Flavor with the Introduction of Savory Infusions

More Americans are finding benefits to stocking up on long-shelf life items – in a recent survey nearly 4 in 10 said that they were buying more shelf-stable foods than pre-COVID 19. 1 College Inn's Savory Infusions is a new pantry must-have for convenient home cooking that tastes like you spent hours in the kitchen. These flavor boosters are perfect for adding seasonings to easy, delectable dishes or creating appetizing broth by simply stirring into water.

"This year in particular, families across America are looking forward to sitting down and celebrating the holidays together. In fact, families are so excited they are planning out their meals now," said Liam Farrell, VP of Brand Marketing for Del Monte Foods. "However with all of these plans, making a meal during the week can add a bit more stress than usual. We understand this stress and with Savory Infusions we've created a pantry must-have which can turn the bland into wow any night of the week."

New Savory Infusions can help create delicious dishes that the whole family can enjoy. Great in entrees, soups and marinades, Savory Infusions uses no artificial flavors, preservatives or MSG. Available options include Herb Roasted Chicken Base, Beef & Caramelized Onion Base and Roasted Chili & Garlic Base. All products are carefully crafted with a blend of sautéed vegetable purees made from carrots, celery, onions, tomato paste and various herbs and seasonings like cumin, oregano and parsley. College Inn's Savory Infusions can also be used to make broth by stirring any of the flavors into water.

College Inn® Savory Infusions continues to expand on the brand's existing line of shelf stable offerings. Available nationwide at Costco, Target, Safeway and more, Savory Infusions joins College Inn Simple Starter meal enhancers and a full range of broths and stocks.

About College Inn

For nearly 100 years, College Inn products have been enjoyed for their rich, savory flavor, allowing consumers to easily prepare delicious meals. Known for its carefully crafted broths and stocks using only the finest ingredients, College Inn products are perfect for creating both classic and modern, on-trend meals. Lending dishes a homemade quality, College Inn products enhance the flavor of soups, stews, braises and much more.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 130 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As one of the original plant-based food companies, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, and S&W®.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or https://www.delmonte.com/ .

