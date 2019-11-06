College Inn Introduces Simple Starter, a Delicious New Meal-Starter

Leaning into the trend of creating scratch-quality meals with less stress and more life balance, Simple Starter makes preparing delicious one-pot recipes as easy as 1-2-3, with simplified planning, prep, tending and clean up. Just in time for the colder weather, culinary enthusiasts can delight in preparing comforting and appetizing meals with the variety of great tasting Simple Starters. To fit busy lifestyles, Simple Starter one-pot meals can be prepared in pressure cookers (like Instant Pots), slow cookers, or on the stovetop in a Dutch oven or skillet.

"College Inn is excited to unveil our new Simple Starter," said Liam Farrell, VP of Brand Marketing for Del Monte Foods. "As the trend of one-pot meals continues to soar, we anticipate Simple Starter becoming a creative solution to busy consumers' wants and needs for simple-to-make weeknight meals. Not only is it super easy to use, Simple Starter creates nourishing and delicious, full-flavor meals that will have family and friends thinking you spent all day in the kitchen."

About College Inn

For nearly 100 years, College Inn products have been enjoyed for their rich, savory flavor, allowing consumers to easily prepare delicious meals. Known for its carefully crafted broths and stocks using only the finest ingredients, College Inn products are perfect for creating both classic and modern, on-trend meals. Lending dishes a homemade quality, College Inn products enhance the flavor of soups, stews, braises and much more.

About Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Del Monte Foods is one of the largest producers, distributors and marketers of premium quality, branded food products for the U.S. retail market. Our brands include Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, and S&W®.

Del Monte Foods is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information on Del Monte Foods, visit www.delmontefoods.com

