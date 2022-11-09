College Life Just Got Better with FEED U, The New Social Food Gifting Platform

New app makes "food gifting" a social experience for students and their family and friends

SUMMIT, N.J., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FEED U is the first-of-its-kind social food-gifting platform that allows college students to #GetFed their favorite meals, snacks and treats by friends and family. FEED U partners with local restaurants at college campuses and high-profile national merchants, allowing users to create their ultimate food profile on the mobile app for others to use as a guide to "feed" them. Users can send (and receive) food all while receiving valuable BITECOINS that are redeemable at any FEED U merchant. The unparalleled offerings and social equity between friends and family creates a dynamic platform around college students' most coveted resource: food.

"Food-gifting becomes the ultimate form of social currency between friends and family who earn valuable rewards in the process," shares co-founder and CEO Eric Simon. "Getting fed or feeding someone the food they love is a much stronger way to connect than any 'like,' 'follow' or 'view.' Receiving a meal, dessert or treat for any occasion or reason creates an emotional reaction that is hard to beat."

The platform generates incremental business for independent restaurants while providing them with free marketing and valuable customer data without restrictive fees. "All parties benefit from an order on FEED U — the purchaser, the recipient and the merchant," adds Simon.

Launching in the App Store, and coming soon to Google Play, FEED U features high profile national merchants and popular local restaurants. Debut schools include Maryland, Ohio State, Arizona State, Towson, Loyola (MD), Johns Hopkins, Auburn, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Georgia, Syracuse, and Montclair State with others launching soon.

FEED U also features a dynamic web portal, www.feedu.app, allowing family members to easily access a user's account and #GetThemFed without having to download the mobile app or create a separate account.

Prominent national brands on the FEED U platform include Eastern Standard Provisions, makers of the country's best soft pretzels and Liège Belgian Waffles, both featured on the List of Oprah's Favorite Things. Favorite local restaurants include the iconic and award-winning Miss Shirley's Cafe (Baltimore, MD), featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, Triple-D Nation and America's Favorites.

How it works…

Users create a profile to register for their favorite food and restaurants on campus for "food friends" to use as a guide.

Recipients of a food order will receive a notification they've been "fed," and can accept the order or reschedule.

Customers earn BITECOINS that can be applied to future purchases from any participating FEED U merchant.

FEED U is proud to work with national non-profit partners, The Jed Foundation (JED) and Feed the Fridge, making contributions directly to each organization. Users will also have the ability to use BITECOINS to donate directly to the non-profit partners.

For more information about the platform, visit www.feeduapp.com or contact Morgan Blanner at 702-408-0855 or [email protected].

