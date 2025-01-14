College of Eastern Idaho Launches myCEI Digital Platform to Enhance Campus Connectivity and Student Engagement

Digital Student Engagement Hub Powered by Pathify Empowers Campus Users with Seamless Experiences

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho and DENVER, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Eastern Idaho (CEI), a public community college, has announced the launch of myCEI, a modern digital engagement platform powered by Pathify. As the leading digital engagement hub for higher education, Pathify transforms the digital experience for students, faculty and staff by streamlining operations, fostering collaboration and driving operational efficiency.

Serving as the campus's single point of access, myCEI connects CEI's diverse technology systems, communications, events and resources within a unified, modern interface. With integrations to Ellucian Colleague, Canvas and Microsoft, the hub delivers hyper-personalized experiences accessible from any device.

"Pathify resolved our long-standing challenges with tech sprawl and disconnected systems," said Ray Michel, Application Development Manager. "For us, it's more than a technical upgrade — myCEI represents a step toward a more integrated, engaging and future-ready campus experience."

As a resource-limited college, CEI has long been recognized for its innovative and resourceful approach to delivering exceptional student outcomes despite limited funding. The new myCEI platform represents a significant leap forward in leveraging technology to enhance productivity, improve student engagement and strengthen campus community and connectivity.

Kay Meixner, CEI's Enterprise Project Manager, added, "Pathify greatly simplifies our enterprise architecture and development efforts, enabling us to streamline workflows and improve access to resources."

"We're excited to partner with the College of Eastern Idaho in reimagining their digital campus experience," said Chase Williams, CEO and Co-Founder of Pathify. "Their dedication to building a more connected, accessible and innovative campus community reflects their forward-thinking leadership and our shared commitment to student success. They continue laying a strong foundation for a more efficient and student-centered future."

About College of Eastern Idaho

College of Eastern Idaho (CEI, formerly EITC) offers associate degrees, technical certificates, and workforce training programs to help students achieve their educational and career goals. With a focus on affordability, accessibility, and student success, CEI is dedicated to providing high-quality education and training to the residents of eastern Idaho. Visit cei.edu for more information.

About Pathify

Obsessed with making great technology while developing incredible long-term relationships with customers, Pathify remains hyper-focused on creating stellar experiences across the entire student lifecycle — from prospect to alumni. Delivering cloud-based, integration-friendly software designed to drive engagement, Pathify pushes personalized information, content, and resources to the right people, at the right time — on any device. Led by former higher ed executives, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders, the team at Pathify focuses every day on the values Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique and Care. Learn more at pathify.com.

