College Overlook Puts College Research on the Map

CORVALLIS, Ore., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new website brings interactive mapping to online college research tools. College Overlook gives prospective college students an interactive map to locate and explore hundreds of colleges and visualize their selections. Users can filter colleges by significant criteria, can search for a specific college with a few keystrokes, or can zoom and pan the map for inspiration. Selecting up to 40 favorites, users save custom maps for later viewing or to share via personalized links on social media, to family members, or to advisors.

The site, which works on both desktop and mobile devices, is a web project developed by internet pioneer Bob Poulsen. "College Overlook is personal for me because I have a family member in high school actively searching for the ideal college" notes Bob. "We noticed a lack of maps on research sites, so I created College Overlook — we use it to plan road trips and to get familiar with cities and regions. Our short list of mapped favorites is always right on our phones."

Profiles for each college include links to data-rich U.S. Department of Education websites, and to other well-known reviewing sites. Favorites can be sorted by acceptance rate or number of undergraduates, and can be modified anytime to accommodate frequent new ideas. Because locations weigh heavily towards determining final college choice, users also get access to profiles of each city or town. Over 1700 US colleges offering Bachelor's Degrees are waiting to be discovered, just a pinch and zoom away.

Available now following its May, 2022 launch, College Overlook is published and ready for students, parents, guidance counselors, and others who may find it useful. Login is not required.

Visit https://collegeoverlook.com to learn more.

Bob Poulsen has been creating, operating and selling research-oriented websites for over 25 years, and was one of the first entrepreneurs to generate revenue from the World Wide Web in 1995. Previously operating in Beaverton and Bend, Oregon, and in San Luis Obispo, California, Bob is currently based in Corvallis, Oregon. Bob gives special thanks to student D.P., and notes that College Overlook was built with extensive input from an actual high school student. Contact Bob Poulsen at [email protected] or 541-207-2969.

