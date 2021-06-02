College Promise and ETS Announce Expanding Promise Symposium

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, College Promise and ETS will open the Expanding Promise Symposium , a national event with public sessions on June 2 and June 9. The Symposium brings together students, researchers, and practitioners to review and discuss scholarly insights pertaining to wrap-around supports for five key student populations: first-generation students, youth in or aged-out of foster care, students with disabilities, student parents, and students needing academic support.

Postsecondary student populations vary greatly in terms of needs and priorities. These reports explore the "ecosystems" of Promise wrap-around supports (such as academic assistance, child care, transportation, food, housing, etc.) that would best help individual student populations succeed in college. These insights are designed to inform program design, guide priority of investment in critical supports, and promote a broader understanding of student populations.

"To increase equitable access to education, we need to know our students better. And then, we need to design our programs with their needs in mind. The Expanding Promise Symposium and ecosystems research reports provide a deeper understanding of targeted segments of today's post-secondary student population so that we can best support all students," said Martha Kanter, CEO of College Promise.

This work builds upon the multi-year Ecosystems of Support initiative begun in 2019 by College Promise and ETS to better understand the wrap-around supports and services various student populations need to thrive in college. Since then, the two organizations have successfully released a compendium of the first five reports focused on traditional students, adult students, DREAMers, veteran students, and justice impacted students.

"ETS is proud to continue our partnership with College Promise on this important initiative. Convening this array of experts, practitioners, and students will allow us to take a comprehensive look at some of the unique challenges that impact diverse student populations," said Catherine M. Millett, Senior Research Scientist and Strategic Advisor for the ETS Policy Evaluation and Research Center. "The Symposium will provide an opportunity for us to collaborate around new opportunities to meet students where they are and ensure every student has a fair and equitable chance to succeed in college and the workforce."

To learn more and register for the event, visit the event website at: www.collegepromise.org/expanding-promise-registration

About College Promise

College Promise is a national, nonpartisan initiative to build broad public support for accessible, affordable, quality College Promise programs across the United States. Through partnerships with community colleges, universities, and leaders from across the nation's education, business, government, nonprofit, labor, and philanthropy sectors, College Promise supports communities and states to enact proven solutions that enable hardworking students to complete their college degrees or certificates, aligning no-cost tuition strategies with meaningful student supports. Follow us: www.collegepromise.org or @college_promise

About ETS

At ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually — including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® assessments — in more than 180 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide. www.ets.org

