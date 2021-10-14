College Promise Launches #BecauseWeWill, a National Student Voices Campaign

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Promise announces a national expansion of the #BecauseWeWill campaign. #BecauseWeWill is an interactive social media campaign designed to give learners an opportunity to share personal stories and build a sense of community, support, and belonging with other learners across the country.

"College Promise is proud to sponsor the #BecauseWeWill campaign and empower students to share their stories. Student voices remain critical as we reimagine our higher education ecosystem to be more affordable, accessible, and equitable for all Americans," said Dr. Martha Kanter, CEO of College Promise.

Students may submit a short video or written story on social media using the hashtag #BecauseWeWill or on the #BecauseWeWill campaign website . Winners will be announced monthly and receive an unrestricted $1,000 cash award to support their personal education goals. The campaign is especially grateful for the partnership and support of Phi Theta Kappa and The Kresge Foundation.

"As a first-generation American, I understand the benefits of mentorship and support that come from a community that understands your journey. We want students to know they are not alone," said Rosye Cloud, #BecauseWeWill Ambassador and College Promise Senior Leader. "The goal of #BecauseWeWill is to foster a sense of belonging. We need to encourage open conversation about resources, tools, and supports necessary for learners to succeed. There is power in sharing your truth."

For more information about the #BecauseWeWill campaign, visit www.becausewewill.org

About College Promise

College Promise is a national, nonpartisan initiative to build broad public support for accessible, affordable, quality College Promise programs across the United States. Through partnerships with community colleges, universities, and leaders from across the nation's education, business, government, nonprofit, labor, and philanthropy sectors, College Promise supports communities and states to enact proven solutions that enable hardworking students to complete their college degrees or certificates, aligning no-cost tuition strategies with meaningful student supports. www.collegepromise.org

About #BecauseWeWill

Launched in 2021, #BecauseWeWill is a licensed interactive campaign committed to raising public awareness of life experiences of non-traditional students across the United States. To submit your story, visit www.becausewewill.org or use the hashtag #BecauseWeWil on social media.

Press Contact: Alexis Masino, [email protected], +1 (267) 505-9610

SOURCE College Promise