College Promise Launches MyPromise, Connecting Students with Millions in Funding for Postsecondary Education and Training

Helping Americans Access the Dream of Debt-Free Higher Education through the First Searchable Database of 350+ College Promise Programs

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine if college was as universal, free, and accessible as a high school education – for anyone, at any age. To make this a reality, College Promise today released MyPromise ( MyPromiseTool.org ), the first student-centric, comprehensive, searchable database of Promise programs nationwide. We believe data needs to be placed directly in the hands of students, families, counselors, and community organizations that are advising learners and influencing their decisions about pursuing their education beyond high school.

"Students across the country benefit each and every day from Promise programs that not only lower the financial cost of postsecondary education but also provide wrap-around supports such as childcare, transportation, and/or mentors that enable them to thrive in college. MyPromise offers every student the opportunity to learn about their options and choose the Promise program that best meets their needs," said Martha Kanter, CEO of College Promise. "This project builds on our steadfast commitment to increasing equitable access to a high-quality postsecondary education for every American."

MyPromise includes detailed information about the 350+ local and statewide Promise programs across the country. Designed to increase equity, many Promise programs have focused their efforts to support underrepresented populations, including DREAMers, parents, Veterans, first-generation students, and adults with little or no postsecondary education or training. College Promise programs span the nation, with programs available in 48 states and Washington, DC.

Through an interactive map and robust search features, users can learn about all the College Promise programs available to them, bringing together for the first time a wealth of resources to connect students with funding and critical supports needed for success in our nation's colleges, universities, and career-technical programs.

This database includes key aspects of College Promise programs, including funding levels, eligibility requirements, and wrap-around supports. Users can search by program name, school, or city for specific or localized programs. A comparison tool allows students to select multiple programs side-by-side to ensure they find the best option for them. Additional capabilities will be deployed throughout 2022 and 2023.

"MyPromise brings the College Promise movement a step closer to college affordability, equity, and inclusion for all in every corner of the United States," said Rosye Blancas Cloud, senior leader of College Promise. "In order to increase postsecondary education access and attainment, we need targeted solutions that reduce student debt and support 21st century learners in selecting the education and training most relevant to their desired career. This tool is an investment in our nation's talent pipeline by connecting them to Promise programs designed for their success."

The College Promise movement has experienced exponential growth over the last six years, through its focus on opportunity, equity, and supports to drive the economic, social, and civic prosperity of our nation.

For more information, visit MyPromiseTool.org .

About College Promise

College Promise is a national, non-partisan, non-profit initiative that builds broad public support for funding the first two or more years of postsecondary education for hard-working students and ensuring those students have access to quality educational opportunities and supports for their success.

Promise programs are programs that improve affordability, equity, and inclusion for postsecondary education while striving to reduce student debt in order to build a sustainable talent pipeline of Americans for the future.

Learn more about the College Promise movement at www.CollegePromise.org

