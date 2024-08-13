College Promise National Convening to Take Place in Boston

Marking Milestones and Launching a Year-Long Celebration of 10 Years of Service Across the National College Promise Movement

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- College Promise is pleased to announce its National Convening to be held at One Financial Center this week from 13-15 August 2024. This event serves as College Promise's kick off to a year-long campaign celebrating its 10th anniversary in September 2025. The organization celebrates a decade of accomplishments in expanding college access, student supports, and career pathways across the nation. The Convening will bring together education leaders, policymakers, Promise practitioners, and advocates to discuss the future of college affordability and strategies to increase student access, achievement, and advancement. Attendees will include:

College Promise

Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll

Jon Santiago , Secretary, Department of Veterans' Services of Massachusetts

, Secretary, Department of Veterans' Services of Nate Mackinnon , Executive Director, Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges

, Executive Director, Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges Pam Eddinger , President, Bunker Hill Community College

, President, David Daigler , President, Maine Community College System

, President, Maine Community College System Ellen Kennedy , President, Berkshire Community College

, President, Ricardo Solis , President, South Texas College

"Here in Massachusetts, education is our calling card. We pride ourselves in having incredible institutions of higher education, and in being at the forefront of education policy," said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. "We've made nation leading progress in increasing enrollment growth across state institutions of higher education after decades of declines and significantly expanding financial aid for public college and university students. I look forward to speaking with leaders of this industry at College Promise's National Convening so we can work together to best support our future leaders of tomorrow."

College Promise also announces the appointment of its National Leadership Council, recognizing influential leaders modeling exemplary practices across the country:

Krissy DeAlejandro , President and CEO, tnAchieves

, President and CEO, tnAchieves Mike Flores , Chancellor, Alamo Colleges District

, Chancellor, Alamo Colleges District John Jones , President and CEO, Hope Toledo

, President and CEO, Leidra McQueen, Executive Director, Lynchburg Beacon of Hope

David Rust , Chief Executive Officer, Say Yes Buffalo

, Chief Executive Officer, Say Yes Buffalo Christopher Whitmore , Executive Director, Richmond Promise

In recognition of the newly appointed Council, College Promise CEO Martha Kanter stated, "The College Promise National Leadership Council represents the best of what the College Promise movement stands for—dedicated leaders who are committed to greater access and social mobility for all. Their experience and vision will guide us as we expand and enhance College Promise programs nationwide."

Convening sessions will explore innovation in both policy and practice:

Implementing strategies to serve diverse populations of students, including veterans, Latinos, young men of color, and second-generation learners

Reconnecting adult learners to higher education, certification, and careers

Exploring apprenticeships and career pathways for employee match and stackability

Developing Promise programs as a talent pipeline for local economic development

Utilizing local, state, and national data to improve Promise outcomes

Capitalization and fiscal sustainability of Promise dollars

This year, College Promise honors a decade of service by tnAchieves and the Tennessee Higher Education Commission for their outstanding leadership in Tennessee's statewide Promise program. This milestone marks a decade of dedicated efforts to make higher education accessible and affordable for all Tennesseans. In reflection, President and CEO of tnAchieves and College Promise National Leadership Council member Krissy DeAlejandro remarked, "For ten years, Tennessee's Promise program has transformed the lives of thousands of students, opening doors to brighter futures. This achievement not only highlights the success of our state program but also underscores the broader impact of the national College Promise movement in expanding access to education and empowering students across the country."

College Promise extends its gratitude to its National Advisory Board members, national partners, philanthropies, and donors. Special thanks to the Ascendium Education Group, Carnegie Corporation of New York, ECMC Foundation, Lumina Foundation, and The Kresge Foundation for their invaluable support in advancing College Promise's mission.

About College Promise:

College Promise is a national, non-partisan, non-profit initiative that builds broad public support for tuition-free postsecondary education for hard-working students and ensures those students have access to quality educational opportunities and support for their success. College Promise programs aim to improve affordability, economic and social mobility, equity, and inclusion while striving to reduce student debt in order to build a sustainable talent pipeline of Americans for the future. Visit www.collegepromise.org or follow @College_Promise on X or LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, contact [email protected]

