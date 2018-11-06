College Ranking and Review Aggregator Publishes List of the Best Colleges for Skiing & Snowboarding

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique new college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the 25 Best Colleges for Skiing & Snowboarding at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/top-ski-colleges/.

A college education is a crucial step in reaching a professional career and financial opportunity, but the community, camaraderie, and fun of the college years is just as important to character development and future success. For students looking for fun in the snow, College Consensus is featuring the 25 Best Colleges for Skiing & Snowboarding, a ranking that brings focus to the universities and colleges that are the perfect setting for winter activities.

Schools have been ranked by their College Consensus score (which combines published academic rankings and real student reviews). The full top 25 (in alphabetical order) are:

Babson College - Wellesley, MA

Colorado College - Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Mesa University - Grand Junction, CO

Dartmouth College - Dartmouth, MA

Michigan Technological University - Houghton, MI

Middlebury College - Middlebury, VT

Montana State University - Bozeman, MT

Reed College - Portland, OR

St. Lawrence University - Canton, NY

Syracuse University - Syracuse, NY

University at Buffalo - Buffalo, NY

University of Alaska Fairbanks - Fairbanks, AK

University of Colorado Boulder - Boulder, CO

University of Denver - Denver, CO

University of Minnesota Duluth - Duluth, MN

University of Nevada - Reno - Reno, NV

University of New Hampshire - Durham, NH

University of Rochester - Rochester, NY

University of Utah - Salt Lake City, UT

University of Vermont - Burlington, VT

University of Wyoming - Laramie, WY

Virginia Tech - Blacksburg, VA

Western Colorado University - Gunnison, CO

Western Washington University - Bellingham, WA

Westminster College - Salt Lake City, UT

According to College Consensus Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris, spring and fall get all the love: "Most people would say that a college is never less college than in the winter, when students go home for the winter break, campus is snowy and cold, and everything grinds down to a quiet halt." But don't count winter out; "How long is college winter break? At the best colleges for winter life, it's never long enough, because there are more activities, events, and parties than anyone can possibly take in during a few weeks of winter break." "When they're wondering what to do over winter break," Sealey-Morris writes, "college students don't usually think "stay on campus and play in the snow," but "college winter break trips and events, snowboarding and skiing teams, and all sorts of snowy events" can make the best winter colleges an in-demand destination.

"To find the best colleges for ski bums and dogsledders (yes, some colleges have dogsledding teams)," Sealey-Morris explains, "College Consensus editors researched the colleges and universities in the snowiest areas of the US – New England, the upper Midwest, the Pacific Northwest, and Alaska, of course – to find colleges that embrace the cold." Consensus editors know that a ranking like this is "unavoidably subjective," but that's okay: "institutions are ranked according to their College Consensus score, not any winter-related order (though annual inches of snowfall might open some eyes)." The best winter colleges are the ones that don't just make the most of the wintry doldrums; "the best colleges for winter life are at one with the snow and ice, finding joy and community in the coldest of climates."

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/.

