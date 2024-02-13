College Scholarships and Resources for African American Students

WESTON, Mass., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastweb (www.fastweb.com), the leading website for scholarship and financial aid information and a member of the Monster network, highlights educational institutions and foundations that offer scholarships and internships for African American students during Black History Month.

Understanding the options to pay for school is important for all students. Once again Fastweb has compiled its annual comprehensive list of scholarships in their new resource, College Scholarships for African American Students.

"Our annual resource includes scholarship opportunities for African American high school and college students. We have included scholarships from institutions, foundations and organizations that have opportunities now open for application," said Mark Nelson, Senior Vice President, Fastweb. "Fastweb's focus is on highlighting the scholarship resources available to help students achieve their academic goals."

Opportunities shown are available for various majors including health care, law, STEM disciplines and other interests. Award amounts available range from $1,000 to $20,000 as well as full tuition opportunities. Also included are related internships.

Fastweb reminds students who have not yet filled out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form to do so now to start the federal student aid process. Find more information on the FAFSA application on Fastweb.com.

