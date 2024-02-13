College Scholarships and Resources for African American Students

News provided by

Fastweb

13 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

WESTON, Mass., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastweb (www.fastweb.com), the leading website for scholarship and financial aid information and a member of the Monster network, highlights educational institutions and foundations that offer scholarships and internships for African American students during Black History Month.

Understanding the options to pay for school is important for all students. Once again Fastweb has compiled its annual comprehensive list of scholarships in their new resource, College Scholarships for African American Students.

"Our annual resource includes scholarship opportunities for African American high school and college students. We have included scholarships from institutions, foundations and organizations that have opportunities now open for application," said Mark Nelson, Senior Vice President, Fastweb. "Fastweb's focus is on highlighting the scholarship resources available to help students achieve their academic goals."

Opportunities shown are available for various majors including health care, law, STEM disciplines and other interests. Award amounts available range from $1,000 to $20,000 as well as full tuition opportunities. Also included are related internships.

Fastweb reminds students who have not yet filled out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form to do so now to start the federal student aid process. Find more information on the FAFSA application on Fastweb.com.

About Fastweb:
Fastweb, a top site in the Monster network, is the nation's recognized leader in helping students pay for school, by providing scholarship and financial aid information, as well as information on jobs and internships. As the oldest and most popular free online scholarship matching service, one out of three college-bound seniors use the site and more than 50 million users have benefitted from Fastweb's information and services. Fastweb lets students create personalized profiles that can be matched against its expansive databases of colleges and scholarships. To learn more about Fastweb, visit www.fastweb.com and follow Fastweb on social media for the latest on paying for school all year long at @PayingForSchool on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook; Instagram and Pinterest.

About Monster
Monster is a global leader in connecting the right people to the right jobs. Every day, Monster aims to make every workplace happier and more productive by transforming the way employers find talent and candidates find careers. For 25 years, Monster has worked to transform the recruiting industry. Today, the company leverages innovative digital, social, and mobile solutions to enable employers and candidates to find the right fit.

SOURCE Fastweb

Also from this source

Fastweb Introduces the 2023-24 Student Contributor Team

Fastweb Introduces the 2023-24 Student Contributor Team

Fastweb, the leading website for scholarship and financial aid information and a member of the Monster network, introduces their 12th annual Student...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

African American

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.