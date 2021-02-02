College Soccer Showcase to Be Held at the New World-Class Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex

OLATHE, Kan., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Soccer Association, the largest soccer league and tournament host in the United States, is excited to announce its inaugural Midwest College Showcase to be played March 5-7, 2021 at the new world-class GARMIN Olathe Soccer Complex. This tournament is an invitational showcase for young men and women soccer players who want to play at the college level. Youth players will demonstrate their talents and abilities to men's and women's college coaches from across the Midwest and beyond. More than 1000 collegiate coaches from Divisions I, II, III, NAIA, and NJCAA are invited to scout players onsite as well as remote live and recorded video.

This College Showcase is designed by coaches for college bound youth soccer players and is expected to be one of the finest collegiate showcase tournaments in the Midwest. "This has been a challenging year for college coaches to recruit, scout and meet with players," explained Tournament Director Dave Morrow.

The 2021 Midwest College Showcase will welcome all boys and girls competitive travel teams ages U-13 through U-19. This elite event is an opportunity for players to showcase themselves in front of a large number of college coaches within a smaller, more targeted gameplay tournament and is expected to draw teams from across the Midwest and coaches from around the country.

"With a limited number of teams accepted to the tournament, our focus and priority is to provide the best experiences and level of play for young players who are looking to showcase their talent to college coaches. This will be a great pre-season event for teams in preparation for the spring season," says Shane Hackett, Heartland Soccer Executive Director.

In addition, the Showcase will host an individual Combine for players to gain additional exposure in front of college staff. The Combine will be held at the GARMIN Olathe Soccer Complex on Friday prior to the first games. The Combine allows for players to be coached and evaluated by multiple coaches in a two-hour session, providing a two-way evaluation process. College coaches get to work with the players in practice type situations and not just sit on the sideline and watch them perform.

Coaches, clubs, teams and players can visit www.heartlandsoccer.net/college-showcase for more details.

Teams can register for the Showcase online at https://register.htgsports.net/default.aspx?id=9336

Players wanting to register for the Combine can visit https://register.htgsports.net/default.aspx?id=9475 to register.

Interested College Coaches, please visit https://register.htgsports.net/coach to register.

