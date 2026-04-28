College Students Expect $80,000 Starting Salaries While Reality Is Closer to $56,000

73% of undergrads say the average starting salary of $56,153 aligns with what they'd expect a recent graduate to earn, but 59% believe they personally deserve more because they work harder than their peers.

ST. LOUIS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- College students expect to make an average of $80,004 one year after graduation, 42% more than the actual average starting salary of $56,153, according to a new report from Clever Real Estate , a St. Louis-based real estate company.

The gap between expectations and reality only widens over time. Students anticipate making an average of $144,889 ten years after graduation, nearly $50,000 more than the actual average mid-career salary of $95,521.

What makes finding a job so difficult? How students are using AI

In fact, 48% of undergrads believe they won't have to work entry-level jobs because employers will see their potential and offer senior-level positions immediately.

However, 77% of undergrads currently searching for a post-college job say it's been more difficult than expected, with 43% saying it's not a good time to find a job.

Even with high salary expectations, 1 in 3 students (33%) worry they won't be able to afford basic expenses after college. About a quarter worry they won't be able to pay off student loans (26%), will have to live with roommates (25%), or will fall into credit card debt (24%).

Although 79% of students expect to graduate with student loan debt — owing an average of $25,670 — nearly half of students (46%) say college isn't worth going into debt for.

Even more, about two-thirds (68%) say undergraduates are being trained for jobs that may not exist in 10 years because of AI, and 55% believe AI will replace jobs in their specific industry.

Although 66% of students feel prepared to use AI tools in their future careers, 61% would change career paths if AI made jobs in their field less stable.

About 75% of undergraduates believe high schools push too many students toward college without educating them on alternatives, and 38% say employers pay too little for the advanced qualifications they demand.

More than half of students (57%) don't believe their first post-college salary will be enough to buy a home, with 55% expecting to pay more than the current national median of $405,300 for their first home.

Still, 84% believe they'll own a home before age 40, and 41% even think they'll become homeowners before age 30.

If they could do it again, 43% of undergrads would prioritize buying a home over attending college, and 29% regret attending college altogether.

Read the full report at: https://listwithclever.com/research/average-starting-salary-out-of-college/

About Clever

Clever Real Estate 's content reaches over 10 million readers annually, and its nationwide agent matching service has a 5.0-star Trustpilot rating across 4,000+ customer reviews. Since launching in 2017, Clever has reached $15.6 billion in real estate sold, matched over 215,000 customers with realtors, and saved consumers over $230 million on commission fees. Clever's network spans over 13,000 agents across all 50 states.

CONTACT:

Nicole Lehman

Clever Real Estate

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724-719-0406

SOURCE Clever Real Estate