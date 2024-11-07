College Students Opt-In for Perfect Servings Meals

ELGIN, Ill., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elgin based food manufacturer United Food Group, Inc. introduces a new line of protein-based meals and drinks. The single-serve meals can be prepared right in their cook-in and eat-in pouches—no cleanup needed! Enjoy eight delicious flavors loaded with protein-packed ingredients and delivered right to your dorm, apartment or home. They are perfectly delicious, perfectly nutritious and perfect for a limited budget! Feed a family of four for under $15! Ideal for those on the go and hungry college students. The protein-rich drinks come in three delicious flavors.

Stretch Your Dollar product lineup

United Food Group recently rolled-out their new protein-based meals and drinks to University of Illinois college students through an aggressive marketing strategy, including radio, digital and social media. We offer a great-tasting low cost alternative for those on a tight budget. Our meals contain no MSG and are high in protein, says Bryan Real, President of United Food Group. We are a cost saving alternative that can be prepared and enjoyed in minutes.

Order online today at www.perfectservingsmeals.com

Perfect Servings Meals require no additional ingredients—simply add water, heat and eat. Free shipping on orders over $25. Coming to retail outlets soon.

Did you know?

The average cost of food per month for a college student is $673 .





. College students spend on average $410 a month eating off-campus.





a month eating off-campus. A campus meal plan averages $570 a month.

Put your hard earned money into your college education, not Uber eats.

Source: https://educationdata.org/average-monthly-food-spend-college-student

Learn more at www.perfectservingsmeals.com

