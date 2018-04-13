College Value Index Helps Families Quantify Return on Higher Education Investments

"Higher education is one of the largest purchase decisions we make in a lifetime. Too often, graduates are left underemployed and with unsustainable student debt—with ripple effects on families for years afterwards. That means that return on investment matters—but it's almost impossible for families to compare today's costs to earnings after graduation in a way that is personalized to their student's situation," said Nick Ducoff, co-founder Edmit and former vice president at Northeastern University. "We're translating the best data into tools people can easily use to compare schools, and make smarter decisions about where to send their children—and money."

Using Edmit's new tool, students and their families can generate a personalized "value score," which combines their likely cost of tuition with post-graduate earnings to evaluate whether a particular school is worth the cost. Expected earnings can be tailored based on a student's anticipated major. Edmit's cost estimates also take into account a student's likely financial aid award, based on their family's income level and ability to pay, as well as their academic strength.

"Families are making college choices with less information than they have when it comes to buying a car or even choosing a restaurant," said Sabrina Manville, a former executive with Southern New Hampshire University, who co-founded Edmit. "Families shouldn't have to jump through hoops to figure out which college will be the smartest investment for them in the long run."

To generate a free, personalized Edmit report, visit https://www.edmit.me/reports .

