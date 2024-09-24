College Values Online Highlights Ten Hidden Gem Colleges for 2024

LARAMIE, Wyo., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deciding which college to attend is a major decision that can impact the rest of your life. Large, prestigious institutions are not for everyone. Smaller, lesser-known colleges exist that have a lot to offer. These schools can get overlooked by those searching for a college that fits their needs. The editors at College Values Online took a deep dive into the higher education offerings to uncover these "hidden gems" and have provided more in-depth information on what makes these colleges worth considering.

"The world of higher education can be challenging to navigate when searching for the right college. Having the right tools at your disposal can assist you in making an informed decision and lead you to the college that is right for you," said Julie McCaulley, College Values Online editor. In addition to the published ranking, there is an expanded downloadable PDF version of CVO's Most Affordable Hidden Gem Colleges.

Here is a small sampling of the schools that appear on the ranking of most affordable hidden gem colleges:

Santa Ana College

Santa Ana, California

Santa Ana College is an affordable community college in California. It is a hidden gem for students wanting to enter a lucrative vocational field. The student support services network is strong and includes The Asian Pacific Student Program, international student services, and a student health and wellness center.

Indian River State College

Fort Pierce, Florida

This two-year school has over 100 academic programs. Among these offerings are 15 full degree programs that can be completed entirely online. The college also has accredited vocational programs in physical therapy, dental hygiene, and radiologic technology.

Tallahassee Community College

Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee Community College prides itself on helping individuals achieve their dreams, regardless of their backgrounds or socioeconomic status. TCC students pay some of the lowest tuition rates in the country. TCC offers programs in 56 different areas of study.

For the full article, including methodology, see Top 10 Most Affordable Hidden Gem Colleges 2024.

College Values Online offers practical guidance rooted in careful research. It has more than 20 years of experience in college selection. The online service ranks schools and programs and highlights features of the college experience. It also provides career information from the angle of value to propel students toward completing a degree that is truly worth the investment.

Contact: Julie McCaulley, Editor

Laramie, WY

Phone: (307) 314-9397

Email: [email protected]

www.collegevaluesonline.com/contact

SOURCE College Values Online