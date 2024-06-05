College Values Online Highlights Twenty Colleges Battling Hate Speech

Discussing issues, Exploring ideas, Sharing values, In higher education, civil discourse is a necessity

LARAMIE, Wyo., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise of hate speech on campuses is disrupting this centuries old tradition.

College Values Online (CVO) used a strict methodology to choose the 20 Colleges Fighting Hate Speech On-Campus and in Their Communities .

"We have always looked to higher education to give individuals the foundation to interact with others in a civilized society," said CVO editor Julie McCaulley, "While most colleges are addressing the problem of hate speech, we found in these 20 institutions unique and effective ways to combat this challenge."

University of California, Berkeley

UC Berkeley's Measuring Hate Speech corpus is a dataset of 40,000 social media comments that nearly 10,000 individuals have annotated. This information has been used to publish papers and to develop large language modules that detect hate speech. This data is available free to the public.

Colby College

The Goldfarb Center for Public Affairs at Colby has hosted conversations with key figures on ways of opposing hate. Former president, William Adams, spoke to the Associated Press on the importance of striking a middle ground between meeting the needs of a diverse student body without creating a culture of fear of expression.

Iowa State University of Science and Technology



Iowa State University of Science and Technology trained every faculty member on creating inclusive classroom environments. The college also runs the Thomas L. Hill Iowa State Conference on Race and Ethnicity. It helps higher education institutions create "inclusive environments, improving campus racial and ethnic relations, and expanding opportunities for access to education for traditionally underrepresented populations."

Loyola Marymount University



The Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation Alliance seeks to promote reflection, intergroup dialogue, and racial healing circles. Similarly, the LMU Anti-Racism Project challenges the college community to participate in anti-racist initiatives that can counter hate speech.

New York University



NYU has a 10-point plan to address hate on campus. The college's non-discrimination and anti-harassment policy states that repeated verbal abuse based on race, sex, sexuality, or ethnic identity is a violation that will result in disciplinary action. The college even has a bias response line to report discrimination.

For the full story: 20 Colleges Fighting Hate Speech On-Campus and in Their Communities

