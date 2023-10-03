COLLEGECONFIDENTIAL.COM ANNOUNCES FREE COLLEGE ESSAY REVIEWS FOR STUDENTS APPLYING FOR ACADEMIC YEAR 2024-2025

Leading Forum for High School Students and Parents Leverages the Power of Community to Provide Unfiltered Guidance on College Admissions and Higher Education

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CollegeConfidential.com, a leading online platform that leverages the power of community to provide unfiltered guidance on college admissions and higher education, announced the launch of a free essay review service for the academic year 2024-2025 college applicants. CollegeConfidential.com provides the largest college forums in the world, access to thousands of schools, including virtual campus tours, and the collaborative strength of students, families, and experts.

"At CollegeConfidential.com, our commitment to helping the next generation of college students succeed in their academic journey is unwavering," said Senior Director of Business Development Seth Reynolds-Mohler at College Confidential. "The free essay review service is an example of how we strive to make this journey as smooth and successful as possible. By providing this valuable resource and helping students polish and refine their college essays, we give students the tools and confidence to present their best selves on their college applications."

CollegeConfidential.com's college essay review service is designed to help college-bound students confidently tell their unique stories and convey their personalities, strengths, accomplishments, and the contributions they will make on campus. Key features of this service include:

  • It is 100% free and accessible to students
  • Essays are reviewed by select community member volunteers who possess decades of experience helping students refine college essays
  • Essay feedback is secure, private, and confidential
  • Access to additional college application resources, including a CollegeConfidential.com exclusive decision date calendar and helpful college lists

"I have received some wonderful insight and feedback from the reviewers," said one student who shared a review of the free essay review service. "Their comments were encouraging, constructive and made me think harder and improve my essays significantly. I appreciate the time they took to respond and guide me.

Students interested in using CollegeConfidential.com's free essay service should follow these steps:

  1. Go to collegeconfidential.com and register or log in if you have an existing account
  2. Join the StudentsEssayReviews private group and access the Essay Feedback private community
  3. Follow the instructions to submit an essay help request

To learn more, visit CollegeConfidential.com.

About CollegeConfidential.com
CollegeConfidential.com is a leading online platform that leverages the power of community to provide unfiltered guidance on college admissions and higher education. A division of Ascent, the leader in outcomes-based lending and student success, CollegeConfidential.com expands Ascent's mission in helping students and families plan for higher education and achieve positive outcomes by offering guidance and expertise earlier in the college application and decision process.

