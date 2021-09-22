CollegeLab and College Confidential Announce Partnership to Democratize College Admissions Information

HANOVER, N.H., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CollegeLab and College Confidential announced a partnership today that provides students with an integrated tool to make personalized decisions on college admissions. The partnership will enable more families to access college counseling and planning resources to help weigh the opportunities of a college degree earlier in the application process.

CollegeLab is built on 5.3 million application records, using artificial intelligence and expert admissions insights to help students and counselors better manage the college admissions process. It enables students to understand their chance of admission at different colleges and see how they could improve those chances, while providing the tools to create application lists that are a match for the individual student. CollegeLab is a subscription-based service, but is made available free of charge to students supported by community-based organizations, including Girl Scouts of America, The Joyce Ivy Foundation, and organizations receiving support from the Lone Pine Foundation.

College Confidential is the world's largest online community and forum dedicated to higher education, with more than 20 million users annually. It has established itself as a go-to resource for students and their families navigating the road to college and career, offering users access to insights and unfiltered guidance for every aspect of the college admissions process.

"We are very excited to announce this partnership with College Confidential, which gives us the opportunity to provide meaningful admissions data to many more families, allowing them to better navigate the difficulties of the college admissions process using precise analytics tailored specifically for them," said Aimahd Sabky, COO of CollegeLab.

The college decisioning process is overwhelming, opaque and can be incredibly stressful in choosing the right institution. "We're dedicated to empowering students and their families to make better, more informed decisions on the path to college. We're excited to partner with CollegeLab to provide college-bound families with access to this powerful tool to help them through this important, and often complex journey," said Brian Co, CEO of College Confidential.

This is the first phase of the CollegeLab-College Confidential partnership, with additional product and feature announcements to follow.

SOURCE CollegeLab