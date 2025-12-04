CollegePlannerPro Announces Strategic Investment by The Brydon Group

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CollegePlannerPro, the leading practice management platform built for independent educational consultants, today announced a strategic growth investment from The Brydon Group that will support the company's next chapter of innovation, customer success, and industry partnership.

In conjunction with the investment, Steve Sullivan has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of CollegePlannerPro, where he will lead the company through its next phase of growth and continued focus on serving the independent college counseling community.

CollegePlannerPro, the leading practice management platform for educational consultants, announces strategic investment Post this

With this investment, CollegePlannerPro will advance its platform capabilities, invest in customer experience, and accelerate initiatives that make it easier for independent educational consultants to run and grow their practices.

Steve Sullivan, CEO of CollegePlannerPro, added, "CollegePlannerPro plays an important role in helping consultants guide students through one of the most meaningful decisions in their lives. I'm excited to continue building on that foundation – listening to our customers, refining the tools they depend on, and creating technology that makes their work easier and more impactful."

CollegePlannerPro is trusted by thousands of independent educational consultants who use its cloud-based tools to manage students, streamline communication, and simplify the complex process of college admissions advising. The company's platform has become an indispensable part of the independent consulting ecosystem, known for its ease of use, responsive support, and long-standing partnership with consultants nationwide.

"We're excited to partner with Steve and the CollegePlannerPro team," said Steve Ressler, Managing Partner at The Brydon Group. "CollegePlannerPro has built a category-defining product that supports a passionate and growing community of independent educational consultants. We look forward to supporting the company's next phase of growth as it continues to deliver exceptional value to counselors and their students."

The company will maintain its existing team and long-standing commitment to customer service while leveraging new resources to strengthen its technology platform, scale operations, and deepen engagement with the college admissions community.

Independent educational consultants and college counseling professionals seeking modern tools to manage their practices and better support their students are encouraged to visit www.collegeplannerpro.com to learn more.

Legal counsel for the transaction was provided by Goodwin Procter, while Mowery & Schoenfeld served as the financial advisors during the investment.

MidCap Advisors and Lindon Law acted as advisors to CollegePlannerPro.

About CollegePlannerPro

CollegePlannerPro is the leading practice management platform for independent educational consultants. Its suite of tools simplifies student management, communication, and application tracking, enabling consultants to deliver high-quality, personalized guidance throughout the college admissions process.

About The Brydon Group

The Brydon Group is a committed-capital, growth-oriented investment firm focusing on software, healthcare, business-to-business, and business-to-government sectors.

Contacts:

Steve Sullivan

[email protected]

www.collegeplannerpro.com

SOURCE CollegePlannerPro