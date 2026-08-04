CollegeSource Launches Data Partner Program to Expand Access to Course Information for Transfer Credit Evaluation

Study.com Joins as Initial Data Partner to Help Institutions Access Course Data and Published Equivalencies

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CollegeSource, the leading transfer and degree planning provider, today announced the launch of its Data Partner Program, an initiative that provides colleges and universities with streamlined access to course information from organizations offering alternative learning opportunities. The program helps institutions efficiently gather the information needed to evaluate potential transfer credit while maintaining each institution's established academic policies and review processes.

"Institutions are evaluating coursework and experiences from an increasingly diverse range of educational providers," said Alanna Fenton-Esquinas, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Success at CollegeSource. "The Data Partner Program provides registrars and transfer professionals with direct access to current course information from participating organizations, helping them conduct efficient, informed evaluations while ensuring transfer credit decisions remain with each institution."

Study.com, a leading provider of ACE-recommended, self-paced online courses and the largest course catalog among all ACE-recommended course providers designed to transfer for college credit, joins Sophia Learning as one of the first data partner participants in the program. Through the partnership, institutions using CollegeSource's TES® (Transfer Evaluation System) and Transferology® can directly access Study.com's course data, making it easier to evaluate coursework, build transfer equivalencies and provide students with timely guidance on how their learning applies toward a degree.

"Making comprehensive course information and available ACE credit recommendations more accessible helps institutions efficiently evaluate coursework while preserving their own academic review processes," said Chris Mancini, Chief Growth Officer, Study.com. "We're pleased to contribute to an initiative that improves transparency for institutions and students alike."

The Data Partner Program allows CollegeSource subscribing institutions to:

Access participating organizations' course information directly within TES.

Reference available ACE credit recommendations as part of the evaluation process.

Review peer institution equivalencies using TES Peer EQ.

Create and maintain institution-specific transfer equivalencies.

Publish approved equivalencies through Transferology to provide students with greater visibility into potential transfer outcomes.

As students increasingly bring credit from alternative course providers, prior learning, military education and training, and other nontraditional learning experiences, institutions face greater complexity in evaluating transfer credit. The CollegeSource Data Partner Program centralizes trusted course information within existing transfer evaluation workflows, helping institutions reduce manual research, improve consistency and transparency, and efficiently support institution-led transfer credit decisions.

About CollegeSource

CollegeSource provides Transfer and Degree Completion Solutions to help colleges and universities evaluate transfer credit, guide academic planning, and support student progress from enrollment through graduation. Serving more than 2,100 institutions and millions of students, CollegeSource's solutions include TES® for transfer credit management, Transferology® to show how coursework transfers between institutions, uAchieve® platform for degree audit and academic planning and Policy Central, a higher ed policy database. Together, these solutions streamline transfer workflows, clarify academic pathways and better support student success. CollegeSource is a privately held organization headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.collegesource.com.

SOURCE CollegeSource